How to Watch ‘Married at First Sight’ Season 9 Online

Married at First Sight is back for another season on Lifetime. The reality series follows a handful of couples who agree to marry a complete stranger, and the subsequent dramas that occur after the wedding. For those who want to watch the show’s new episodes but you don’t have a cable subscription or your cable package doesn’t come with the MTV channel, there are still options.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch Lifetime live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

Lifetime is one of the 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch Lifetime live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most events or shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Philo TV

Lifetime is included in Philo’s main bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. Not only that, but you can sign up for a free trial without having to enter any billing information. You’ll get two days for free right off the bat, then if you enter your billing information after that, you will get an additional five more days free. After signing up, you can watch the show live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Philo app.

Additionally, if you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any show or event that has aired in the last three days.

Preview

Married at First Sight sees the return of two experts, sociologist Dr. Pepper Schwartz and marriage counselor, Pastor Calvin Roberson, along with newcomer Dr. Viviana Coles. They will create what they believe are four compatible couples based on scientific matchmaking, and then try to counsel them through their post-marriage issues.

The first couple is Gregory Okotie and Deonna McNeill. The former works as the owner of a math learning center, and was previously engaged for 2 years. The latter has dated in over a decade, as she’s put her professional career over her personal life.

Then there is Elizabeth Bice and Jamie Thompson. Elizabeth is an account executive who has a difficult time showing affection towards her romantic partners. Her parents have been married for 30 years, and she hopes to find a similar storybook ending. Jamie is a financial technician who believes in love at first sight and is very close to his family.

The third couple is Keith Manley and Iris Caldwell. The former works as a coach and believes that marriage is a commitment for life. The last thing he wants is a divorce. Both his parents and grandparents have been married for decades. Caldwell is a non-profit program coordinator who has chosen to remain a virgin until married. Her parents divorced when she was a baby, and she years for a traditional, or “old fashioned” marriage.

The final couple is Matthew Gwynne and Amber Bowles. Gwynne is an international basketball player and is looking for someone who can adapt to his schedule. He has a difficult relationship with his parents, who recently divorced. Amber is a middle school teacher who loves to travel and values family above all else. She hopes to find someone who shares her passions and values.