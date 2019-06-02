How to Watch ‘Naked and Afraid XL’ Season 5 Online

First there was Naked and Afraid and now, the competition show Naked and Afraid XL has become a hit on the Discovery Channel as well. Season 5 premieres tonight, on June 2, 2019, at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT. For those who want to watch the show but do not have the Discovery Channel or a cable subscription, there are still options. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of the Discovery Channel on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Philo TV

Discovery is included in Philo’s main 44-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term.

You can start a free 7-day trial of Philo TV right here, and you can then watch Discovery live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any event that has aired in the last three days.

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include Discovery.

You can start a free 5-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Discovery on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PlayStation Vue comes included with cloud DVR.

In addition to the above streaming options, individual episodes for the season are available for purchase on Amazon, as is the entire season 5 of Naked and Afraid XL.

Now let’s get into a rundown on the survivalists on the show, episode descriptions, and other details about what to expect this season below.

“NAKED AND AFRAID XL” 2019 SYNOPSIS: When it comes to a description of the show, Amazon writes, “A group of the best survival experts in the world take on an un-survivable situation: 40 days. 40 nights. No food, water or clothes. To survive they’ll need to master the environment, pushing far beyond the breaking point. Will even one be able to finish?”

“NAKED AND AFRAID XL” SEASON 5 EPISODE 1: The premiere airs on June 2, 2019 and the episode is called “Waterworld”. The plot synopsis of the episode reads, “Dropped into the South China Sea, 12 elite survivalists try to survive 40 days on land and sea; nearby, two all-star survivalists enter the same challenge looking to survive not just 40 days but an unprecedented 60 days.” The show will run from 8 – 10:02 p.m. ET/PT and 7 – 9:02 p.m. CT.

“NAKED AND AFRAID XL” SEASON 5 EPISODE 2: On June 9, 2019, episode 2 will air from 8 – 10:03 p.m. ET/PT and 7 – 9:03 p.m. CT.

“NAKED AND AFRAID XL” SEASON 5 CONTESTANTS: The survivalists participating include Gabrielle Balassone, Christina McQueen, Duke Brady, Rylie Parlett, Dustin “Duck” Campbell, Russell Sage, Max Djenohan, Nicole Terry, Charlie Frattini, Manu Toigo, Angela Hammer, Jeff Zausch, James Lewis, and Laura Zerra. When it comes to the dangers and twists involved at the start of the season, Broadway World has reported that, “Arriving by boat, four teams of three begin their adventures dropped in the brutal South China Sea, forcing them to swim through shark-infested waters to sun-scorched deserted islands of jagged rock beaches and impenetrable cliffs. In addition, two all-stars embark to attempt an unprecedented 60 days surviving in the harsh equatorial wilderness.” The survivalists who are taking on the 60-day challenge, arriving 20 days prior to the others, are Laura Zerra and Jeff Zausch.