How to Watch Nik Wallenda Times Square Highwire Walk Online Without Cable

The death-defying special Highwire Live in Times Square with Nik Wallenda will air tonight, as Nik Wallenda and his sister, Lijana, hit the highwire for a never-before-attempted walk 25 stories above the Manhattan streets. Michael Strahan and Erin Andrews will host this unmissable two-hour special.

‘Highwire Live in Times Square with Nik Wallenda’ Special Preview

Nik Wallenda and his sister Lijana, seventh generation members of their family’s circus troupe, will attempt to walk a 1,300-foot highwire that is 25 stories above the New York City streets and ABC will be on the scene broadcasting the dangerous feat live. The walk marks Lijana’s first highwire walk since a tragic 2017 accident where she and four others tragically fell 30 feet off a tightrope during a rehearsal. (What better way to get back on the horse than with a live event 25 stories off the ground? That tracks.)

Michael Strahan, ABC’s Good Morning America co-anchor and host of The $100,000 Pyramid, will host alongside Erin Andrews to provide commentary and put the real-life danger into perspective for viewers.

“So many factors are involved in an event of this magnitude, but it will all come down to the moment when Nik and Lijana step onto the highwire and we’re covering every second live,” said Strahan. “This will be unlike any stunt you’ve ever seen and the fact that it’s happening 25 stories above New York City’s Times Square makes this all the more captivating.”

“It’s exciting to be part of this incredible event especially when Nik and Lijana are sending a message of strength and fearlessness in the face of the most tragic obstacle,” said Andrews. “Watching Lijana return to the wire after her near-fatal accident will truly be one of the greatest comebacks of all time.”

The walk will take place between the historic 1 Times Square and 2 Times Square buildings. The brother and sister duo will start at opposite ends of the wire, meeting in the middle of Times Square and continuing on to finish on the opposite side. The special will also showcase video footage of the Wallendas’ history, preparation for the event, and exclusive interviews from the duo and those close to them.

“In 1928, my family performed at Madison Square Garden in the City of Dreams for the first time in the USA,” said Nik Wallenda. “And on June 23, I have the great opportunity to fulfill a lifelong dream of my own by paying homage to that performance as we return for my most exhilarating feat yet. I am beyond excited to be able to walk with my sister, Lijana, as she overcomes near-death injuries and continues the Wallenda tradition of never giving up!”