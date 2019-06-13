How to Watch the ‘Project Runway’ Season 17 Finale Online

When A&E canceled Project Runway, it made a triumphant return to the Bravo network. Now, it’s made it through 17 seasons, with its season finale airing tonight, at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m. CT.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch Bravo on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following over-the-top, cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

Bravo is one of 85-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, which includes Bravo.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new episodes available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include Bravo.

You can start a free 5-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PlayStation Vue comes included with cloud DVR.

In addition to the above live streaming options, individual episodes of season 17, as well as the entire season of Project Runway, are available to buy on Amazon.

Heidi Klum has been the host of the show and has also been a judge since season 1, but she and longtime Project Runway mentor Tim Gunn, decided to leave the series after season 16. Klum also is no longer acting as a judge on America’s Got Talent. When it comes to the reason for each of their departures, they both signed on to be a part of another fashion competition show on Amazon Video, so they were unable to continue to participate in Project Runway, according to Womens Health Magazine. Casting for their new show started in February 2019, as reported by Variety.

Klum and fellow America’s Got Talent judge Mel B, were recently replaced by actress Gabrielle Union and triple threat Julianne Hough. When it comes to who has replaced Klum and Gunn on Project Runway, fashion designer Christian Siriano, who is a former winner of Project Runway, took over the role of mentor for season 17, while Karlie Kloss stepped up to take on Heidi Klum’s longstanding Project Runway gig.

Nina Garcia, who has been a judge on the show since the beginning, is the only returning cast member. The other judges, who are new, include Karlie Kloss (as previously stated), Brandon Maxwell, and Elaine Welteroth.

Whoever ends up the winner at the end of tonight’s grand finale, will take home some major prizes. According to Bustle, this season’s prizes include $250,000, a feature in Elle magazine, $50,000 for their own design studio, and a CFDA (Council of Fashion Designers of America) mentorship, with an established professional in the fashion industry.

According to Deadline, casting is currently underway for season 18 of the show.