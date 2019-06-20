How to Watch NBA Draft 2019 Live Online Without Cable

You can watch a live stream of the 2019 NBA draft via a free trial of PlayStation Vue right here. More information about PS Vue and other live stream options can be found below

The 2019 NBA draft will take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on Thursday.

Coverage of the draft is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the draft on your computer, phone, or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

PlayStation Vue

PS Vue — which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch — offers four different live-TV channel packages: All four include ESPN and ESPN2.

You can start a free five-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the draft on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including ESPN and ESPN2.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the draft on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

Sling TV

ESPN and ESPN2 are both included in the “Sling Orange” channel bundle.

You can start a free seven-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the draft on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

2019 NBA Draft Preview

While the New Orleans Pelicans have yet to state explicitly their intentions with the first overall pick, there’s little mystery regarding their selection.

The franchise has already started posting the highlights of Duke phenom Zion Williamson on their website. Head coach Alvin Gentry said there’s not much pressure to get the pick right.

“Really very little,” Gentry said, according to The Associated Press. “Minimal, OK? I think we’ll make the right decision.”

He added: “[The first overall pick] gives a boost to our franchise right away. We’re going to end up with a really good basketball player.”

The big man stuffed the stat sheet as a freshman: 22.6 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 2.1 steals, and 1.8 blocks, all while shooting an absurd 68 percent from the field.

New Orleans is also armed with the No. 4 overall selection — one of a handful of picks acquired in the trade that sent Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers — and other teams have expressed interest in trading for it.

“There is the high end, front end of the draft, but there’s going to be a guy that’s drafted 14 to 25 that’s going to be a game changer also,” Gentry said, per AP. “It’s happened almost every year and that’s where Steve Nash and Kobe Bryant and Giannis (Antetokounmpo) and those guys were all drafted — in that area right there. So, somewhere along the line, there’s going to be some surprise guys that’ll step up that’s going to become really good basketball players.”

Williamson’s college teammate RJ Barrett is also expected to get picked in the top five. The slick-passing wing made it clear he hopes to go to the New York Knicks at No. 3.

“RJ will flourish here in New York,” Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski said Tuesday on his SiriusXM show hosted from New York, according to the New York Post. “He wants to be here. He is so mature. He just turned 19 last Friday, but he’s been a part of the Canadian basketball program since [he was] a little guy, always played up.”

In his lone college season, Barrett averaged 22.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game, struggling from deep (30.8 percent) and the free-throw line (66.5 percent).

“This kid is a multi-dimensional player,” Krzyzewski said, per the Post. “He would start right away. He has the potential to be a double-double guy. He’s a great defensive rebounder, and if he gets the defensive rebound he can push, and he can play one through four. Because he can pass, too. As he grows, there’ll be times in this kid’s career where the triple-double will happen more than once. He’s a star. There’s no question. Beautiful, beautiful kid.”