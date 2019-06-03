How to Watch ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ Season 16 Online

Season 16 of So You Think You Can Dance premieres tonight, on the Fox network, airing at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m. CT. A whole new batch of dancers are competing on SYTYCD and there are also some new judges on the show as well. For those who are trying to watch the premiere, along with the other new episodes of the show, as they air, but do not have a cable subscription, there are still options.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of Fox on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

FuboTV

Fox (live in most markets) is one of 85-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Fox on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, which includes Fox (live in most markets).

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Fox on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new episodes available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include Fox (live in most markets).

You can start a free 5-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Fox on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PlayStation Vue comes included with cloud DVR.

Sling TV

Fox (live in select markets) is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package.

You can start a free 7-day trial of Sling TV right here, and you can then watch Fox live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

When it comes to this season’s judges, there are definitely some new faces. The judges’ panel includes Nigel Lythgoe, Mary Murphy, Laurieann Gibson, and Dominic “D-Trix” Sandoval. Nigel Lythgoe and Mary Murphy are the returning judges in the mix. Sandoval, according to Good Housekeeping, is a YouTube personality who people may recognize from season 3 of So You Think You Can Dance and from being a two-time winner of America’s Best Dance Crew. And, when the new season of SYTYCD was announced, Sandoval took to Instagram to say, “Before 2005, a dream for a dancer was to make a living by dancing for an artist, dance for someone’s music video, or maybe dance in a commercial. And although those are all awesome things, it wasn’t till So You Think You Can Dance, where you were finally able to make a living dancing for yourself.”

Longtime host Cat Deeley has returned to the show, once again, and she recently told Gold Derby in an interview, “My biggest win of all is getting to host a show I love. That’s all I care about. I do stupid things but I think the audience likes it. It’s that thing I love about live TV, that anything can happen.”

The first episodes of the show are the auditions, on which dancers ranging in ages from 18 to 30. The audition shows will run an hour long and then the live shows will air for two hours each, according to Dance Network TV. There will be three rounds of auditions. When it comes to the live shows, there will be six of these episodes. Eliminations will start week 2 of the live shows and two contestants (one man and one woman) will be eliminated each week until the show gets narrowed down to the top 4.

SYTYCD 2019 will air each week on Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET on the Fox network. This new season was announced in January 2019.