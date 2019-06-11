How to Watch ‘Teen Mom OG’ New Season 8 Episodes Online

The Teen Mom OG families are back for a new season, with all new obstacles, joyous moments, and left-over issues from the previous season as well. Season 8 premieres with a two-hour episode, airing on June 10, 2019, from 9 – 11 p.m. ET/PT and 8 – 10 p.m. CT, on the MTV network. The usual time slot will be from 9 – 10 p.m. ET/PT and 8 – 9 p.m. CT, on Mondays. For those who want to watch the show’s new episodes but you don’t have a cable subscription or your cable package doesn’t come with the MTV channel, there are still options.

In addition to the above live streaming options, if you would like to watch past episodes of Teen Mom OG, you can purchase individual episodes on Amazon. You can also watch episodes of the show by using your TV provider info on the MTV website if you have a cable subscription.

For some information on what to expect this season when it comes to the first couple of episodes, the cast, and other details, read on below.

“TEEN MOM OG” 2019 CAST SPOILERS: Bristol Palin quit the show after last season, so the remaining main cast members include Maci Bookout, Catelynn Lowell Baltierra, Amber Portwood, and Cheyenne Floyd, who joined on the previous season. Their spouses, baby daddies, and significant others are also returning. Previously, Bookout’s ex, Ryan Edwards, and his new wife quit the show but they reportedly return for at least a little bit of this seaosn.

“TEEN MOM OG” SEASON 8 EPISODE 1: “Walking on Eggshells” is the name of the first episode this season and the plot description of what to expect reads, “Catelynn and Tyler move back in together after a 30-day trial separation; Ryan returns home after rehab and wants to meet up with Maci; Cheyenne and Cory argue over his new girlfriend being around Ryder; Amber has an online feud.”

“TEEN MOM OG” SEASON 8 EPISODE 2: The second episode is called “The Wind Picked Up” and it airs directly after episode 1 on premiere night, creating a two-hour premiere. The description of the episode states, “Maci struggles with how to tell Bentley that Ryan got arrested and is in jail; Cory makes his relationship with Taylor official, but when Ryder’s genetic disorder puts her in the hospital, Cheyenne worries that Cory doesn’t understand.”

“TEEN MOM OG” SEASON 8 EPISODE 3: On June 17, 2019, episode 3, which is titled “Blessings Not Baggage”, will air. The plot synopsis of the episode is, “Catelynn gives birth to her third daughter; Cheyenne starts dating someone new and it doesn’t take long for Cory to find out; Maci worries that Maverick’s stutter could be a symptom of something serious.”