How to Watch ‘The Michael Jackson Story’ Reelz Special Online Without Cable

Reelz is doubling down on the King of Pop with a new special called The Michael Jackson Story that will explore the life and times of the now-polarizing pop star.

The two-hour special will premiere on Sunday, June 23, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Reelz. If you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, you can watch a live stream of Reelz on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

‘The Michael Jackson Story’ Preview

After HBO aired its Leaving Neverland documentary earlier this year, the King of Pop’s name was all over headlines…and not in a good way. The star’s accusations of child molestation threatened his legacy despite the fact that he was acquitted of all charges in court. In its new special, Reelz aims to examine where his legacy now stands despite the recent shocking details that were divulged. The network’s official description of the special reads:

“He was the musical icon whose talent was only eclipsed by his fame. Michael Jackson’s every move made headlines and whether it was his chart-topping music, his eccentric lifestyle, or his ever-changing appearance, people couldn’t get enough of the King of Pop, who died suddenly at the age of 50. Dogged by accusations of child molestation in life that were unproven in court, controversy reignited a decade after his death with the release of a stunning documentary. The Michael Jackson Story takes a look at the life and career of the King of Pop and where his legacy now stands.”

A trailer of the special can be seen on the network’s website.

In the clip, a friend of Jackson’s says, “He was very sincere about children and helping the less fortunate.” The star’s nephew then implores viewers to hear both sides of the story before making a judgment.

Commenting about Jackson’s death, the singer’s choreographer can be seen on camera saying, “Nobody knew how to handle it because it was the furthest thing from our minds.”

This isn’t the first Jackson documentary Reelz has produced. In 2017, the network released Michael Jackson: Man in the Mirror which is set to re-air Tuesday, June 25 at 4 p.m.

Whether or not you can stomach any additional Jackson coverage probably depends on whether you’ve seen the HBO film and what opinion you took away from it. Some may not care about the damaged status of the star’s legacy, but like many other disputed characters from pop culture, Jackson forever remains an interesting case study of how even the most famous, wealthiest stars can have a fall from grace. This special will lay out some additional information on this controversial legend, and like always, it’ll up to viewers and fans to decide what to do with it.