Tony Awards 2019 Live Stream: How to Watch the Tonys Online

The 2019 Tony Awards air tonight, on the CBS network, and they are slated to broadcast from 8 – 11 p.m. ET/PT and 7 – 10 p.m. CT, though sometimes awards shows tend to run over in time. For those hoping to watch the full show of the Tonys but do not have a cable subscription, there are still options. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch CBS live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all CBS content (both live and on-demand) via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you are signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you then can watch CBS live on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch it on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

CBS All Access

This service allows you to watch a live stream of your local CBS channel, as well as all of the CBS’ on-demand library. It is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option, only you’re watching through CBS’ digital platform rather than Amazon’s. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and then you can watch CBS live on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the CBS app.

FuboTV

CBS (available live in select markets) is one of 85-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you cannot watch The Amazing Race live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which lets you watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu streaming now also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including CBS (available live in select markets).

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch the show live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you up to 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

There are a ton of Broadway stars and celebrities set to appear at the Tonys tonight and they include Sara Bareilles, Laura Benanti, Abigail Breslin, Kristin Chenoweth, Darren Criss, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Tina Fey, Sutton Foster, Josh Groban, Marisa Tomei, Audra McDonald, Sienna Miller, Danai Gurira, Jake Gyllenhaal, Christopher Jackson, Samuel L. Jackson, Shirley Jones, Regina King, Jane Krakowski, Judith Light, Laura Linney, Lucy Liu, Aasif Mandvi, Catherine O’Hara, 2019 Tony nominee Kelli O’Hara, Ben Platt, Billy Porter, Anthony Ramos, Andrew Rannells, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Michael Shannon, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Samira Wiley and BeBe Winans, according to Broadway.com. When it comes to the performances, the performers include Best Musical contenders Ain’t Too Proud, Beetlejuice, The Prom, Tootsie and Hadestown, along with Best Revival of a Musical contenders Kiss Me, Kate! and Oklahoma!. Other performances are from The Cher Show, Best Play nominee Choir Boy, and actress Cynthia Erivo from The Color Purple.

This year’s Isabelle Stevenson Award recipient is Judith Light, who has become an icon of the stage, as well as the small screen. Many remember her as Angela Bowers from Who’s The Boss. According to The Hollywood Reporter, actress Rosemary Harris, playwright Terrence McNally, and composer Harold Wheeler are all taking home lifetime achievement awards.

The Tonys take place at Radio City Music Hall in New York and James Corden has returned to, once again, host the show. He previously hosted in 2016, the day after the tragic shooting at Pulse nightclub in Florida. When speaking with The Hollywood Reporter about dealing with the tragedy while hosting such a big event, Corden recalled, “The night before was a shooting in a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida. As the day went on, it became clear that we were going to have to talk about it in some way. I thought we had to bring it back to the Tony Awards — to say that this is a community who historically opened their arms to everyone: race, sexuality, gender — everybody is welcome. We decided that was how we were going to open the show and that maybe we could shoot from the back of the stage to see the room. In the end, it totally felt like it was right.”

Tune in to watch Corden host the Tony Awards again tonight, at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT.