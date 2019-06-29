How to Watch Uruguay vs Peru Copa America in USA

Those in the US can watch a live stream of Uruguay vs Peru in English via ESPN+ or in Spanish via FuboTV. More information about ESPN+ and FuboTV can be found below

Uruguay and Peru will meet in the 2019 Copa America quarter-finals on Saturday at the Itaipava Arena Fonte Nova in Salvador, Brazil.

In the US, the match is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ESPN+ (English and Portuguese) and Telemundo (Spanish).

Here’s a complete rundown of how to watch the match live on your computer, phone or other connected-to-TV streaming device:

Watch in English or Portuguese: ESPN+

Though the English-language broadcast won’t be on TV in the United States, you can watch Uruguay vs Peru in English or Portuguese via ESPN+, the streaming service from ESPN that also includes every Copa America 2019 match, other live sports, all the 30-for-30 documentaries, and more original, exclusive content for $4.99 per month.

You can sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Uruguay vs Peru on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

Watch in Spanish: FuboTV

Telemundo (live in most markets) is one of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards international soccer and sports in general.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Uruguay vs Peru (Spanish) on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch a match live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch a match on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Watch in Spanish: Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including Telemundo (live in most markets).

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Uruguay vs Peru (Spanish) on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Uruguay vs Peru Copa America Preview

Uruguay bested Chile 1-0 on the final day of group play to overtake La Roja for the top spot in Group C with seven points.

Forward Edinson Cavani tallied the game-winner in the 82nd minute, bashing home an aerial feed from Jonathan Rodriguez with his head from roughly 15 yards out.

Chile held edges in shots (12-8), possession percentage (59-41), passes (440-308), and pass accuracy percentage (80-68).

“It could have been another result, this was a close match that was hard fought as if every ball was the last,” Uruguay head coach Oscar Tabarez said after the victory, according to The Associated Press. “But that is Cavani. He never stops. Today he moved between different functions throughout the match, but his main characteristic he will never lose. He is a specialist, a goal scorer.”

The 32-year-old Cavani has now scored 48 goals at the senior level for his country, and two in this year’s Copa America.

“In some moments we played well, in other moments less well, but always with the (right) attitude and mentality we were able to snatch the game,” Cavani said, according to Agence France Press.

He added: “We wanted to win the group without knowing what would come next, to show a good image in the group and continue with this attitude.”

Uruguay opened their tournament by blasting Ecuador 4-0, but had to come back twice to earn a 2-2 draw with Japan their next time out.

They’ve won a record 15 Copa America titles, but have reigned supreme just once in the eight installations since their 1995 victory.

Peru fell to Brazil 5-0 in their last match of group play to sit in Group A’s third place with four points and their advancement very much in doubt.

The hosts more than doubled up Peru in shots (19-8), shots on target (9-2), possession percentage (69-31), and passes (610-278).

“It’s not up to us now, that’s the uncomfortable situation,” Peru coach Ricardo Gareca said after the Brazil defeat, according to Reuters.

“They were better than us from start to finish. Brazil had lots of chances in their other games and never took them. Today they took them.”

Paraguay’s loss the following day guaranteed Peru a place in the knockout round, and Japan’s draw the day after that sealed La Blanquirroja’s place atop the third-place teams.

Peru claimed Copa America titles in 1939 and 1975. Their best finish since that last victory is third place, which they achieved in 2011 — falling to Uruguay in the semis — and 2015.