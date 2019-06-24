How to Watch ‘Years and Years’ Series Premiere Online in USA

Years and Years, a British drama series which previously aired on the UK’s BBC One, is set to make its U.S. debut on HBO. The show follows Emma Thompson’s Vivienne Rook, an outspoken celebrity businesswoman turned political figure whose controversial opinions wind up dividing the nation.

‘Years and Years’ Premiere Preview

Created and written by Russell T Davies (Queer as Folk, Torchwood, Doctor Who), the six-part series tells the story of the Manchester-based Lyons family over the course of 15 years.

HBO’s official description reads: “As society changes at an ever-increasing pace, the Lyons family experiences everything we hope for in the future and everything we fear. Each episode of Years and Years propels the family a year or two ahead, following the lives of Daniel (Russell Tovey), Stephen (Rory Kinnear) and his wife Celeste (T’Nia Miller), sisters Rosie (Ruth Madeley) and Edith (Jessica Hynes), Gran Muriel (Anne Reid) and the family’s children, as they navigate a world made unstable by politics, the economy and technological advances.”

The epic saga takes an ordinary family and catapults them into the future where they’ll fall in and out of love, grow old, fall apart, and come back together. Daniel is getting married to Ralph, Stephen and Celeste worry about their kids, Rosie is chasing a new partner, and Edith has not been home for years. And then there is Gran, the ever-arrogant and domineering Muriel. One crucial night that takes place in 2019 changes the entire family’s existence forever and they may never be able to come back from it.

Since the series has already aired across the pond in full, critics have deemed the show a “devastating satire with a buoyant sense of humor and characters who are easy to become invested in.” Jasper Rees of The Daily Telegraph (UK) wrote, “Davies has not lost the knack for creating fleshy drama with a beating heart that thinks big urgent thoughts.”

“While Years and Years might be about the way we live now and in the near future, its core concern is the family, and the need to look out for, and be kind to, each other. Be it 5 or 55 years from now, that’s a message worth hearing,” wrote Alison Rowat of The Herald (Scotland).

The show’s star, Dame Emma Thompson, is the winner of two Academy Awards (for her work in Howards End and Sense and Sensibility), a Primetime Emmy Award, three BAFTA Awards, and two Golden Globe Awards. She can currently be seen on the big screen in the Mindy Kaling-penned dramedy Late Night. In addition, she plays Agent O in F. Gary Gray’s Men in Black: International spin-off, also in theaters.