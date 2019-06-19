‘Yellowstone’ Season 2 Episode 1 Live Stream: How to Watch the Premiere Online for Free

Kevin Costner’s hit Yellowstone premieres on Paramount Network tonight, Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 10 p.m. Eastern. You’ll likely want to watch the episode live so you don’t miss a thing and aren’t spoiled on anything. Read on for details on how to watch online for free.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of the Paramount Network on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

Paramount is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Yellowstone on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them. Additionally, new episodes of Yellowstone will be available in FuboTV’s on-demand library.

Philo TV

Paramount is included in Philo’s main 58-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term.

You can start a free 7-day trial of Philo TV right here, and you can then watch Yellowstone live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any event that has aired in the last three days.

Sling TV

Paramount is included in the “Comedy Extra” add-on, which can be added to either the “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” channel packages.

You can start a free 7-day trial of Sling TV right here, and you can then watch Yellowstone live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

‘Yellowstone’ Preview

Yellowstone premieres tonight and it’s been nearly a year since we last saw an episode. Things were getting pretty crazy for the Dutton family the last time we saw them, so you might need a refresher on what was happening. Here’s the trailer for Season 2.

Here’s a refresher on last season.

John Dutton was throwing up blood a couple episodes before the finale after getting a cancer diagnosis. Then he and Rip had a mysterious conversation about how much longer he had. He made Beth put the ranch in a trust and promise not to sell it, and they shared a sweet, loving moment at the end of the finale.