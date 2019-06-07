Women’s World Cup Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

You can watch a live stream of the 2019 Women’s World Cup via a free trial of FuboTV right here. More information about FuboTV and other live stream options can be found below

The 2019 Women’s World Cup kicks off on Friday in France.

In the United States, every 2019 Women’s World Cup match will be televised on Fox, Fox Sports 1 or Fox Sports 2 (as well as Telemundo and NBC Universo in Spanish). If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of all those channels on your computer, phone or connected-to-TV device by signing up for one of the following live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

Fox (live in select markets), FS1, FS2, Telemundo and NBC Universo are all among the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards international soccer and sports in general.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of every 2019 Women’s World Cup match on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch a match live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch any match on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including Fox (live in select markets), FS1 and FS2.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of every Women’s World Cup match on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

PlayStation Vue

PS Vue — which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch — offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include Fox (live in select markets), FS1 and FS2

You can start a free five-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of every Women’s World Cup match on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PS Vue comes with cloud DVR.

2019 Women’s World Cup Preview

The United States won the last World Cup, in 2015, but midfielder Megan Rapinoe said France is the team to beat in 2019

“I think they are, in my opinion, the favorite, for sure,” Rapinoe said, according to ESPN. “I don’t say that to play mind games. They’re a fantastic team. They’re home. They’re going to have, obviously, a home crowd with them every time. We felt that in the last World Cup, even though it was in Canada, it felt like a home World Cup for us. In some of those tighter games, that was definitely a big boost for us.

“For me, I consider them the favorites and I feel like all the pressure is on them.”

She added: “I still back us over anyone, of course. But I just think they have such a strong squad, and obviously it being a home World Cup just adds that little bit to them.

“I don’t know if anyone else would consider them the favorite. I don’t even know what they say about it. They’re probably trying to deflect a lot of the pressure off them. But I think maybe the favorite by just a hair.”

Should both France and the United States win their respective groups and advance through the first single-elimination round, they’d meet in the quarterfinals.

But Rapinoe said her side won’t try to game the system by finishing second in their group to avoid or delay a meeting with the French.

“I don’t even think we would be able to understand how to play that game,” Rapinoe said, per ESPN. “We’d have a trickery game plan, and we’d totally mess it up. You just want to have good vibes going in. I think when you start thinking too much of do this or get a certain opponent — there’s enough going on, it’s difficult as it is to go through the group stage to play all of these games.”

Norwegian forward Ada Hegerberg, who claimed the inaugural Ballon d’Or Feminin in December, won’t participate in the event, citing a lack of investment in the nation’s women’s team.

“Football is the biggest sport in Norway for girls and has been for years but at the same time girls don’t have the same opportunities as the boys,” the Lyon star said, according to The Guardian. “Norway has a great history of women’s football but it’s harder now. We’ve stopped talking about development and other countries have overtaken us.”

Women’s World Cup Groups

Group A: France, Nigeria, Norway, South Korea

Group B: China PR, Germany, South Africa, Spain

Group C: Australia, Brazil, Italy, Jamaica

Group D: Argentina, England, Japan, Scotland

Group E: Cameroon, Canada, the Netherlands, New Zealand

Group F: Chile, Sweden, Thailand, and the United States