How to Watch WWE Stomping Grounds Live Stream Online

WWE Stomping Grounds is finally here. The PPV event, which is the first of its kind, will see Seth Rollins defend his Universal Championship against Baron Corbin. The event will also include the steel cage showdown between Kofi Kingston and Dolph Ziggler.

The event starts Sunday at 7 p.m. ET. It won’t be on regular cable TV, but you can still watch a live stream of WWE Stomping Grounds on your computer, phone or other connected device via WWE Network, the digital streaming service that has exclusive coverage of every PPV event, as well as a comprehensive on-demand library of past WWE events.

You can start a free one-month trial of WWE Network right here, and you can then watch a live stream of WrestleMania 35 on your computer via WWE.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other compatible streaming device via the WWE app.

If you can’t watch live, the event–and other past WWE PPV events–can be watched on-demand via WWE Network afterwards.

WWE Stomping Grounds Preview

In addition the main event, there will be a Stomping Grounds pre-show that will be available to watch on WWE Network. The pre-show starts at 6:00 p.m. ET. You can also stream a live preview of the event on YouTube (check it out above). Stomping Grounds will include several notable matches, including the aforementioned Kingston versus Ziggler for the WWE Championship. Check out the full match card below:

1. Bayley (c) vs. Alexa Bliss – WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship

2. Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre – singles match

3. Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lacey Evans – WWE Raw Women’s Championship

4. Seth Rollins (c) vs. Baron Corbin – WWE Universal Championship

5. Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Dolph Ziggler – steel cage match for WWE Championship

6. Samoa Joe (c) vs. Ricochet Singles – WWE United States Championship

7. The New Day (Big E and Xavier Woods) vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn – tag team match

8. Tony Nese (c) vs. Akira Tozawa vs. Drew Gulak – triple threat match for WWE Cruiserweight Championship

9. Daniel Bryan and Rowan (c) vs. Heavy Machinery (Otis and Tucker)

Kingston talked to Newsweek about his Stomping Grounds match, and he said that Ziggler and him plan on giving the crowd a great show. “We are two guys who are not your prototypical WWE Superstars,” he explained. “We are undersized, we are not 6’8″ or 300 pounds, but we go out there and give everything we have every single night. We try to steal the show.”

Our careers both went off in different trajectories and now they have come back after we both have had success in the company,” Kingston added. “Now we do it this time for the WWE Championship… I can’t wait for that match because I’ve only been in one cage match. We both look at it as an opportunity to steal the show and that’s what we do. It’s taken me 11 years to get here. I don’t know if it’s going to happen again so I want to make this count.”

Alexa Bliss, who will be competing for the SmackDown Woman’s Championship, told the New York Post that she’s thrilled to be back after suffering a serious concussion. “I think after the second concussion I was very worried about not being able to get back in the ring, especially because I didn’t know what was going on with my brain,” she admitted.

“I’m definitely happy to be in the ring and not having any more issues,” Bliss continued. “It makes you appreciate the time you do get in the ring, especially when you are forcibly taken out of the ring. I’m very happy to be back and I’m very excited for Stomping Grounds.”