How to Watch Club America vs Tigres UANL Campeon de Campeones in USA

Club América and Tigres UANL will meet in the 2019 Campeón de Campeones on Sunday at Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles.

America vs Tigres Campeon de Campeones Preview

The Campeón de Campeones has been played annually in its current form — a one-off match between the prior season’s Apertura and Clausura champions — since 2015. Each of these installments has featured América or Tigres, but this will be their first meeting in the new format.

América finished second in last year’s Apertura regular season, then ran through Tigres, Pumas, and Cruz Azul to take the title, outscoring their Liguilla foes 12-5.

On Wednesday, Las Águilas dropped their third and final preseason friendly. They’d already fallen to Argentinean sides Boca Juniors and River Plate.

Still, head coach Miguel Herrera was pleased with his squad’s preseason, citing key absences due to international tournaments the Gold Cup and the Copa América.

“Our preseason was great. It was sensational,” Herrera said, according to Onefootball. “When you’re missing 10 or 11 players and youngsters have to fill in, you’re asking a lot.

“Fortunately [Carlos] Vargas played well. We hope to have the whole team by Sunday.

“I have one of the best teams in Mexico. Our athletes have been playing in top competitions and should be ready to go.”

Tigres bested León 1-0 on aggregate in last season’s Clausura final to take their fourth Liga MX title in as many years — they’d claimed the Apertura in each of the three prior seasons.

French striker André-Pierre Gignac, who came to Tigres just before their four consecutive title-winning seasons, scored the final’s lone goal.

“I want to win the [CONCACAF Champions League], I want another title,” the 33-year-old said after the second leg, according to ESPN. “I’ve got two years left on my contract and in two years we have four [short format] tournaments and my objective is to win two more and if we can, four.”

Tigres are the three-time defending Campeón de Campeones victors, having beaten Pachuca, Guadalajara, and Santos Laguna.

After the Campeón de Campeones

The winner will meet 2018 MLS Cup winners Atlanta United FC in the second Campeones Cup in August.

UANL bested 2017 MLS Cup champions Toronto FC 3-1 in September in the inaugural installment of the event.

“I think for being the first edition it was very good,” Tigres head coach Ricardo Ferretti said, according to ESPN.

He added: “They have to analyze the situation and I think the next one will be a lot better.”

After the match, Toronto head coach Greg Vanney admitted he rested some key players with an eye toward a key MLS regular season match days later.

“It’s interesting to have the two champions playing each other,” he said, per ESPN. “It’s just a tough time of year for us right now. That’s just the facts of the situation.”