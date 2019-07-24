How to Buy UFC 240: PPV Price & ESPN Plus Bundle Deal

You can buy the UFC 240 PPV through ESPN+ right here. For pricing details and an event preview, read on below.

Headlined by a featherweight title fight between Max Holloway and Frankie Edgar, which has a chance to be one of the more entertaining fights of the year, UFC 240 promises to be a must-see card.

If you want to order UFC 240 in anticipation for Saturday night, it can be purchased here exclusively through ESPN+. There are a couple different pricing options, so here’s a rundown on how to buy the UFC 240 PPV, which is on sale right now:

How to Order UFC 240 PPV

You need a subscription to ESPN+ to purchase UFC 240, so your options for ordering are dependent on whether or not you’re already an ESPN+ subscriber:

If You Don’t Have ESPN+: You can get a special deal that includes a one-year subscription to ESPN+ ($49.99 value) and UFC 240 ($59.99 value) for just $79.98.

You can purchase that bundle right here, and you’ll then be able to watch the UFC 240 early prelims (ESPN+) and the main card (ESPN+ PPV) on any of the ESPN digital platforms (more on that below)

If You Already Have ESPN+: You can buy UFC 240 right here for $59.99.

The price may say $79.98 (reflecting the bundle for new subscribers) if you’re not already signed into your ESPN+ account, but after selecting “Buy Now,” you’ll sign in to your account and the price will then change to $59.99.

Where to Watch UFC 240

Once you’re signed up for ESPN+ and you’ve purchased the PPV, there are a number of different ways you can watch the UFC 240 main card.

You can watch the fights on your computer via ESPN.com, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other compatible streaming device via the ESPN app.

For all of those options, you’ll need to sign in with your ESPN+ account to watch.

UFC 240 Preview

Max Holloway and Frankie Edgar are scheduled to meet in the main event. They’ve been set to square off twice before — an undisclosed injury knocked Edgar out of their scheduled bout at UFC 218 in December 2017, and a leg injury for Holloway dashed a meeting at UFC 222 in March 2018.

“It’s weird, you know, because, like, I was supposed to fight him, and then it didn’t happen,” the 37-year-old Edgar said, according to MMA Junkie. “Supposed to fight him again, and then it didn’t happen. So this is the first time in my career I ever had to do that with somebody, period. So, it’s not crazy hard, but he gets better, you know what I mean?”

Holloway, 27, fell to Dustin Poirier via unanimous decision in his last fight, a bid to claim the interim lightweight title and become a two-weight champion at UFC 236 in April.

But he’s won 13 consecutive bouts at featherweight, including three consecutive title defenses: He bested José Aldo twice, at UFC 212 and UFC 218, before taking down Brian Ortega at UFC 231 in December.

Edgar, the lightweight champ from April 2010 to February 2012, fell to Aldo in his featherweight debut in February 2013 — his third consecutive defeat — but the New Jersey native has claimed victory in eight of 10 fights since.

“Frankie is Frankie, man,” Holloway said on July 18, per MMA Junkie. “If you don’t give this guy the respect that he deserves, he did something that was unthinkable in a division higher than us when he was a much smaller dude, and I can’t wait. These are the fights that excite me. The man’s a legend, the man’s a legend, and if he’s not a Hall of Famer, a future Hall of Famer, then he’s definitely a Hall of Famer in my eyes at least, and I’ve got nothing but respect for him.”

Holloway hasn’t ruled out another bid for the lightweight title.

“Hopefully it’s sooner rather than later and we’ll see what happens,” the Honolulu native said, according to MMA Fighting. “If it takes a 10-fight win streak to fight for another belt up there, become the double champ, it takes a 10-fight streak. That’s what it is.”

Here’s how the UFC 240 card looks:

Main card

Max Holloway (champion) vs. Frankie Edgar, featherweight

Cris Cyborg vs. Felicia Spencer, women’s featherweight

Geoff Neal vs. Niko Price, welterweight

Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Arman Tsarukyan, lightweight

Marc-André Barriault vs. Krzysztof Jotko, middleweight

Preliminary card

Alexis Davis vs. Viviane Araújo, women’s flyweight

Hakeem Dawodu vs. Yoshinori Horie, featherweight

Gavin Tucker vs. Seung Woo Choi, featherweight

Alexandre Pantoja vs. Deiveson Figueiredo, flyweight

Early preliminary card

Gillian Robertson vs. Sarah Frota, women’s flyweight

Erik Koch vs. Kyle Stewart, welterweight

Tanner Boser vs. Giacomo Lemos, heavyweight

