Sacramento Summer League Live Stream: How to Watch California Classic Online

The Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, and Sacramento Kings will participate in the California Classic, the NBA summer league in Sacramento, from June 1-3.

2019 California Classic Preview

Tyler Herro is expected to suit up for the Heat, which would make him the highest-picked player from the 2019 NBA draft to participate in the California Classic.

The No. 13 overall pick averaged 14 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.1 steals as a freshman for Kentucky in 2018-19, shooting 46.2 percent from the field, 35.5 percent from deep, and 93.5 percent from the free-throw line.

“We’ve lost some of our perimeter players over the last year and Tyler had just an incredible workout with us and great interview,” Heat president Pat Riley said of the guard, according to the Miami Herald. “I saw him in three or four tournament games and just really impressed with his overall game. The fact that he’s a sticker and a great free-throw shooting is just part of his game. We do feel like there’s an upside to him that can make him even more complete once he gets more opportunities in those situations. I think the way we develop players here, especially [Erik Spoelstra] and the staff, that we made a great pick today and so we’re excited about it. He fills a void and we feel, or I do, that he has an opportunity to play immediately for us.”

Jordan Poole, whom the Warriors drafted with the No. 28 pick, is the next-highest selection expected to play in Sacramento.

In his second year at Michigan, the 20-year-old guard put up 12.8 points, 3 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.1 steals per contest, hitting 43.6 percent of his field goals, 36.9 percent of his 3-pointers, and 83.3 percent of his attempts from the charity stripe.

“It’s an amazing organization, I’m just coming in and I know only so little about the entire situation,” Poole said during an introductory press conference, according to NBC Sports. “Hopefully, we can find a way to bring everybody back.”

During the NBA Finals, the Warriors lost Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant to injuries that are expected to keep them out for the 2019-20 season. Both players are also free agents, though the Warriors are expected to at least keep Thompson, whom they drafted in 2011.

“I have a really good opportunity obviously with Klay out … but just coming in learning, whether it’s in practice and summer league and being a sponge and taking everything in,” Poole said, per NBC Sports. “The opportunity will present itself, but being able to feel like I can make an impact and if there’s an opportunity I’m definitely going to try to take it.”