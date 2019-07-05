Cavs vs Timberwolves Summer League Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Cleveland Cavaliers will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Las Vegas NBA Summer League on Friday at Cox Pavilion.

Cavs vs Timberwolves Summer League Preview

The Cavaliers made three picks in the first round of June’s NBA Draft, but No. 26 overall selection Dylan Windler was the only one to represent Cleveland at the Salt Lake City Summer League.

He’ll again be the only 2019 Cavs first-rounder in Las Vegas, as No. 5 overall pick Darius Garland works his way back from a torn meniscus that limited him to five games as a Vanderbilt freshman in 2018-19 and No. 30 overall pick Kevin Porter Jr. recovers from a minor hip flexor injury sustained during a pre-draft workout.

Windler proved to be a versatile talent at Belmont, where as a senior he averaged 21.3 points with great efficiency — shooting 54 percent from the field, 42.9 percent from 3-point range, and 84.7 percent from the free-throw line — to go with 10.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.4 steals per contest.

“I have a strong belief that you don’t just amass talent when you are putting a team together, you build a team,” new Cavaliers head coach John Beilein said, according to Cleveland.com. “He’s one of those components you need to have to make our other guys better. He’s going to make everybody better with the Cavaliers, just because the game is simple. He can really shoot the ball and he’s a very efficient player.”

The forward put up 10.3 points, five rebounds, and three assists per game across three contests in Salt Lake City.

Minnesota’s first selection in this year’s draft, No. 6 overall pick Jarrett Culver, won’t be available on Friday, as he came to the team by way of an agreed-upon trade that can’t be approved by the league until Saturday.

Their other selection, No. 43 overall pick Jaylen Nowell, is expected to make his Timberwolves debut on Friday.

The 6’4″ guard averaged 16.2 points per game as a sophomore at Washington, shooting 50.2 percent from the field and 44 percent from deep en route to Pac-12 player of the year honors.

“For us, he’s a very versatile player, he’s a guy that very early in his career has accomplished a lot,” Timberwolves president of basketball operations Gersson Rosas said, according to NBA.com. “His ability to be Pac-12 player of the year as a young player on his team and his productivity from the perimeter, as a versatile player, a combo guy who also defends with his size and physical tools were very intriguing for us.”

Nowell averaged 3.1 assists and 1.3 steals per game his sophomore season.

“With me, all I really care about is winning,” he said, per NBA.com. “That’s all I want to do, win, win, win. So as long as I’m winning, stats don’t really matter to me.”