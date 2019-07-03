How to Watch Chile vs Peru Copa America in USA

Those in the US can watch a live stream of Chile vs Peru in English via ESPN+ or in Spanish via FuboTV. More information about ESPN+ and FuboTV can be found below

Chile and Peru will meet in the Copa América semi-finals on Wednesday at Arena do Grêmio in Porto Alegre, Brazil.

In the US, the match is scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ESPN+ (English and Portuguese) and Telemundo (Spanish).

Here’s a complete rundown of how to watch the match live on your computer, phone or other connected-to-TV streaming device:

Watch in English or Portuguese: ESPN+

Though the English-language broadcast won’t be on TV in the United States, you can watch Chile vs Peru in English or Portuguese via ESPN+, the streaming service from ESPN that also includes every Copa America 2019 match, other live sports, all the 30-for-30 documentaries, and more original, exclusive content for $4.99 per month.

You can sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Chile vs Peru on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

Watch in Spanish: FuboTV

Telemundo (live in most markets) is one of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards international soccer and sports in general.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Chile vs Peru (Spanish) on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch a match live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch a match on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Watch in Spanish: Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including Telemundo (live in most markets).

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Chile vs Peru (Spanish) on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Chile vs Peru Preview

Each squad advanced to the semi-finals by taking a shootout 5-4 following a scoreless draw; Chile edged Colombia and Peru bested Uruguay.

In their victory, Chile held advantages in shots (10-6), shots on target (2-1), possession percentage (59-41), passes (449-322), and corners (3-2). Star midfielder Arturo Vidal struck the final PK to push his side into the next round.

“We knew the best of Chile would eventually come out,” Vidal said, according to The Associated Press. “This generation is hungry to continue achieving great things.”

Chile are the two-time defending Copa América champions, having won in 2015 and 2016, but they failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup. La Roja hired head coach Reinaldo Rueda, the former Colombia, Honduras, and Ecuador manager, in January 2018.

“No one in the Chilean press believed in us,” captain Gary Medel said, per AP. “This is all happening because of Rueda. He is a soccer master. He knows a lot, there’s a reason why he has won so much in his career. We are by his side until the end.”

Peru managed just three shots against Uruguay in the quarters, failing to put one on net as La Celeste placed three of their 12 attempts on target.

“It was a tightly fought match against really tough opponents,” Peru head coach Ricardo Gareca said, according to Agence France-Presse.

“I stress that we showed a lot of character to take them on.

“It was important to work hard, we did that and I think we’ll play better against Chile.”

Peru goalkeeper Pedro Gallese dove to his right to stone Uruguay star forward Luis Suarez on the first shootout attempt. Everyone else found the back of the net, with winger Edison Flores sealing La Blanquirroja’s victory.

“Gallese made a difference,” Gareca noted, per AFP. “Gallese is a goalkeeper who has given us much satisfaction and he’s always been there in the important moments.”

Wednesday’s victor will meet Brazil in the final and the loser will play Argentina for third place.

“Now we’ll play a classic match with Chile,” Peru captain Paolo Guerrero said, per AFP. “It will be a hard matchup, but we are in a good position to come up with the win.”

The nations have met 80 times in what’s known as the Clásico del Pacífico; Chile have won 44 of those matches, including seven of the last eight.

“It’s a clásico that goes beyond football. There’s a lot of rivalry with the Chileans,” Peru defender Miguel Trauco said, according to AP. “We know what this clásico means, so we will give our best, but in the end it’s only football.”