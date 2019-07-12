Djokovic vs Bautista Agut Wimbledon Live Stream: How to Watch in USA

Those in the US can watch a live stream of Djokovic vs Bautista Agut without cable via a free trial of PlayStation Vue right here. More information about PS Vue and other live stream options can be found below

Djokovic vs Bautista Agut Preview

Djokovic took Wimbledon a year ago, the first of three consecutive Grand Slam titles. Dominic Thiem ended his major streak in the French Open semifinals a month ago.

The 15-time Grand Slam winner and four-time Wimbledon champ blasted David Goffin of Belgium 6-4, 6-0, 6-2 on Monday to reach the semis.

“I played against a very talented player today who made some big wins this tournament, and definitely has a potential to reach big heights in tennis because he’s got quite an all-around game,” Djokovic said of the 28-year-old, according to the official ATP website. “It obviously was a big occasion, his first time in the last 16. I managed to get early breaks in both sets. I think that helped. I think as the match progressed, I played better and better. Very, very pleased with performance.

“I think it’s exactly what I was looking for and what I needed.”

The 32-year-old Serb has taken all but one of his matches in straight sets; he surrendered a tie-break to Polish 22-year-old Hubert Hurkacz in the third round.

“I’ve been playing [my] best tennis in this tournament in the past two rounds, the fourth round and today, especially today [in the] second set and third set against Goffin, who was in-form,” Djokovic said, per the ATP site.

Bautista Agut, 31, hadn’t dropped a set before he topped Guido Pella 7-5, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 in the quarters.

He’s taken three of his 10 meetings with Djokovic, including both of their clashes in 2019.

“He’s been definitely playing some very, very high-quality tennis in this tournament,” Djokovic added. “He has won twice against me so far this year. That’s certainly going to give him confidence coming into the match. Obviously playing on grass, it’s different. [It is the] semi-finals of Grand Slam, [so I am] going to try to use my experience in being in these kinds of matches, get myself tactically prepared. Hopefully I can execute everything I intend to do.”

The Spaniard has never ventured into a Grand Slam semifinal. He reached the fourth round at a major nine times before finally breaking into the Australian Open quarterfinals in January.

“[Djokovic] is very solid from baseline. He likes to play a lot of rallies,” Bautista Agut said, according to The Associated Press. “Well, I like to play against (an) opponent like this, to play a match with a lot of rallies. Against Novak, that’s what we do.”

Not even Bautista Agut expected to reach the tournament’s semifinals, where he and Djokovic are joined by Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal; he scheduled his bachelor party for this week.

“I had planned to be in Ibiza right now,” Bautista Agut said, per AP. “We had everything organized already. My friends, six of them, are all there. Well, it feels better to be here in London.”