Davis vs Nunez Live Stream: How to Watch Fight Online Free

Gervonta Davis will attempt to defend his WBA (Super) super featherweight title against Ricardo Nuñez at Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland, on Saturday.

Davis vs Nunez Preview

Davis, a Baltimore native, hasn’t fought in his hometown since his fourth career fight, a second-round TKO of Rafael Casias in July 2013.

“Coming back to Baltimore and bringing this big event to the city means a lot,” the 24-year-old said at a Thursday press conference, according to East Side Boxing. “I’m training with my brothers that I grew up with and I’m around family and friends. It’s exciting.

He added: “The main reason why I wanted to come back home was because of people getting killed in this city. I want to be seen as one of the people who can bring the city together on a positive note. I fought in LA, London and New York, so it was about time for me to come home.”

Davis knocked José Pedraza out for the IBF super featherweight title in January 2017, then defended the belt by stopping Liam Walsh four months later. The federation stripped him of the belt when he failed to make weight ahead of his KO victory over Francisco Fonseca in August of that year.

He then claimed the vacant WBA (Super) by taking Jesús Cuellar down his next time out, in April 2018. “Tank” retained the belt with a first-round knockout of Hugo Ruiz in February.

Both fighters are threats to end the fight early: Davis has 20 knockouts in 21 victories, and Nuñez has 19 in 21 wins.

“I know I’m facing a good fighter who can crack,” Davis said Thursday, according to Bad Left Hook. “I’m not taking him lightly at all. Mentally and physically I’m all-in. I have the whole city on my back and I have to come in there and show up on Saturday.

“I believe that Nunez is excited to be a part of this. He’s not scared and he’s enjoying the moment like I am.”

Nuñez’s most formidable test came in June 2018, when he stopped then-undefeated Elvis Torres in the first round. He then secured another first-round KO in his next and most recent bout, against Eduardo Pacheco in April.

The 25-year-old Panamanian’s victory over Torres, in Mexico, is his only fight outside of his home country.

“I have a high knockout percentage and I know that I can knock Gervonta Davis out,” Nuñez said, per Bad Left Hook. “When we get in the ring, we will see who’s the best. He’s the champion, but I’m here to take the victory. I’m here to win. Losses make you stronger. The loss I had [to Barnie Arguelles in 2015] made me more focused on the sport. I’ve worked harder in my training camp since then.”