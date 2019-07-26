How to Order UFC 240 on ESPN Plus

You can buy the UFC 240 PPV right here. For pricing details and an event preview, read on below.

Coming off a loss to Dustin Poirier at lightweight three months ago, Max Holloway looks to resume his featherweight dominance when he defends his title against Frankie Edgar at UFC 240 in Edmonton on Saturday night. Considering the popularity of each fighter, it certainly stands as one of the most anticipated fights of the year.

If you want to order UFC 240, it can be purchased here exclusively through ESPN+. There are a couple different pricing options, so here’s a rundown on how to buy the UFC 240 PPV, which is on sale now:

How to Order UFC 240 PPV

You need a subscription to ESPN+ to purchase UFC 240, so your options for ordering are dependent on whether or not you’re already an ESPN+ subscriber:

If You Don’t Have ESPN+: You can get a special deal that includes a one-year subscription to ESPN+ ($49.99 value) and UFC 240 ($59.99 value) for just $79.98.

You can purchase that bundle right here, and you’ll then be able to watch the UFC 240 early prelims (ESPN+) and the main card (ESPN+ PPV).

If You Already Have ESPN+: You can buy UFC 240 right here for $59.99.

The price may say $79.98 (reflecting the bundle for new subscribers) if you’re not already signed into your ESPN+ account, but after selecting “Buy Now,” you’ll sign in to your account and the price will then change to $59.99.

Where to Watch UFC 240

Once you’re signed up for ESPN+ and you’ve purchased the PPV, there are a number of different ways you can watch the UFC 240 main card.

You can watch the fights on your computer via ESPN.com, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other compatible streaming device via the ESPN app.

For all of those options, you’ll need to sign in with your ESPN+ account to watch.

UFC 240 Preview

Holloway’s attempt at becoming the next multi-division champion came up short when he lost to Poirier via unanimous decision at UFC 236 in April. “Blessed” isn’t ready to rule out a return to lightweight at some point, but for now he’s back at featherweight, where he has been absolutely dominant.

Since a loss to Conor McGregor way back in 2013, Holloway has reeled off 12 consecutive wins at 145 pounds (with one victory at catchweight mixed in). Nine of those have come via early stoppage, including every single featherweight title fight he’s been involved in. He won the title with a third-round TKO against Anthony Pettis in December of 2016, and each of his three title defenses against Jose Aldo (twice) and Brian Ortega have also come to an end via TKO.

He currently owns UFC featherweight records for knockout victories (eight), stoppage victories (10) and total victories (15).

As such, it’s no real suprise that Holloway is regarded as a significant favorite on Saturday night, but Edgar shouldn’t be overlooked.

The 37-year-old has previously twice gotten a chance at the featherweight title, losing to Aldo on both occasions. But he’s also a former lightweight champion, so that experience at the heavier division could help him carve out a similar blueprint to success as Poirier.

“The Answer,” who hasn’t fought since a win over Cub Swanson in April of 2018, also likes his advantage if the fight goes to the ground.

“We will see. He has fought some decent wrestlers in the past, but I think I will be the best wrestler he has fought,” Edgar said. “It is something that I always utilize in my fights and he is preparing for it a bunch. I know he is expecting me to look for those takedowns.”

Holloway may be the clear favorite, but this should be a highly entertaining fight.

And the co-main event between Cris Cyborg and Felicia Spencer should be equally compelling.

Cyborg became the newest Amanda Nunes victim in December, but the MMA legend and former featherweight champ remains one of the best fighters in the business and should be looking for revenge. Spencer, meanwhile, is undefeated in her seven career MMA fights, she defeated Megan Anderson via first-round submission in her UFC debut in May and as a Canadian she’ll have the crowd on her side.

The other three main card fights are: Geoff Neal vs Niko Price (welterweight), Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs Arman Tsarukyan (lightweight) and Marc-Andre Barriault vs Krzysztof Jotko (middlweight).

