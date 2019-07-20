How to Watch Gymnastics US Classic 2019 Online Without Cable

You can watch a live stream of the 2019 US Classic without cable via a free trial of FuboTV right here. More information about FuboTV and other live stream options can be found below

The 2019 US Classic, an annual summer gymnastics meet for elite American female gymnasts, will take place at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky, on Saturday–and yes, Simone Biles will be participating.

The senior session at this year's competition will start at 7 p.m. ET and will be televised on the Olympic Channel.

2019 US Classic Preview

The US Classic is the last chance for American women to qualify for the 2019 US Championships — if they haven’t done so already — and impress the selection committee for the 2019 Pan American Games.

“My goal going into US Classic is to hit all four routines nice and cleanly, and hopefully make the Pan Am team,” Morgan Hurd said, according to the official Team USA website. “I’m focusing on finalizing my routines, taking things out, putting things in, getting comfortable with everything.”

Eight gymnasts — Hurd, Sloane Blakely, Kara Eaker, Aleah Finnegan, Shilese Jones, Sunisa Lee, Riley McCusker, and Leanne Wong — are being considered for the five-woman Pan American Games squad. That event will run from July 24 to August 11 in Lima, Peru. The US Championships will kick off in Kansas City, Missouri, on August 8.

Hurd, who claimed all-around gold at the 2019 Tokyo World Cup, is apparently undaunted by the prospect of participating in three competitions in the span of a month.

“If I make the Pan Ams team I definitely will go,” Hurd said, according to FloGymnastics. “This has been a goal for me all year long. I’m really just focusing on pacing myself and finalizing my routines, taking things out, putting things in, and really just getting comfortable and consistent with everything. I really feel like me and my coach have a grand standing on how to pace myself. I’ve been at the senior level for a few years now, and I really understand my body better, so I want to get as much international experience as possible.”

McCusker is also prepared to compete in the Pan American Games and the US Championships if she gets the opportunity.

“My first goal for the US Classic is to be selected for Pan Ams,” she said, per the Team USA site. “If I am, I would love to compete all-around there and go for the all-around title.”

Simone Biles, who took the US Classic title in 2014, 2015, and 2018, will return to defend her title.

The 22-year-old, who won four gold medals and a bronze at the 2016 Olympics in Rio, recently revealed that she likely has just one more trip to the Olympics left in her.

“I definitely plan for the Tokyo Olympics to be my last,” Biles said, according to Sports Illustrated. “I feel like my body’s gone through a lot and it’s kind of just falling apart – not that you can actually tell but I really feel it a lot of the time.”

Biles claimed gold at the Stuttgart World Cup in March.