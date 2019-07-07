Jones vs Santos Live Stream: How to Watch UFC 239 Online

You can buy the UFC 239 PPV right here. For pricing details and an event preview, read on below.

Jon Jones will look to defend his UFC light heavyweight title against Thiago Santos in the main event of UFC 239 at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, on Saturday.

The main card starts at 10 p.m. ET, the Jones vs Santos main event will likely be around 11:45 p.m. ET, and you can watch a live stream of all the PPV fights exclusively through ESPN+. There are a couple different pricing options, so here’s a rundown on how to buy the UFC 239 PPV and watch a live stream of the fights online:

How to Order UFC 239 PPV

You need a subscription to ESPN+ to purchase UFC 239, so your options for ordering are dependent on whether or not you’re already an ESPN+ subscriber:

If You Don’t Have ESPN+: You can get a special deal that includes a one-year subscription to ESPN+ ($49.99 value) and UFC 239 ($59.99 value) for just $79.98.

You can purchase that bundle right here, and you’ll then be able to watch the UFC 239 early prelims (ESPN+) and the main card (ESPN+ PPV).

If You Already Have ESPN+: You can buy UFC 239 right here for $59.99.

The price may say $79.98 (reflecting the bundle for new subscribers) if you’re not already signed into your ESPN+ account, but after selecting “Buy Now,” you’ll sign in to your account and the price will then change to $59.99.

Where to Watch UFC 239 Live Stream

Once you’re signed up for ESPN+ and you’ve purchased the PPV, there are a number of different ways you can watch the UFC 239 main card online

You can watch the fights on your computer via ESPN.com, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other compatible streaming device via the ESPN app.

For all of those options, you’ll need to sign in with your ESPN+ account to watch.

Jones vs Santos Preview

Jones is once again atop the UFC light heavyweight division.

The 31-year-old New Yorker originally took the title from Maurício Rua at UFC 128 in March 2011. He defended the belt a division-record eight times before getting stripped for violating the promotion’s code of conduct policy in relation to a hit-and-run.

In each of his next two bouts, he claimed the title only to be stripped for testing positive for banned substances.

He then punched out Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 232 in December to recapture the light heavyweight belt before defending against Anthony Smith via unanimous decision at UFC 235 in March.

Jones has never been knocked out — the only loss of his career was a disqualification for illegal downward elbows against Matt Hamill in the finale of the 10th season of “The Ultimate Fighter.” Santos (21-6, 13-5) has 15 knockouts in his career.

“I’m not too concerned with his power,” Jones said this week, according to MMA Junkie. “I think you could knock me out if I put my hands behind my back and let you punch me in the face! I think every man and woman in this audience is strong enough to knock me out if I let them punch me squarely in the chin.”

He added: “Every UFC fighter I’ve ever fought has had the power to knock me out. It’s about being skilled enough to land that punch. Thus far, no one’s been skilled enough to land that punch, and I don’t think anything is going to change on Saturday night.”

The 35-year-old Santos has won four in a row and eight of his last nine, taking three performance of the night bonuses and a pair of fight of the night bonuses in the process.

This is the Brazilian’s first title shot.

“He is full of surprises, just like me,” Santos said, according to Bloody Elbow. “So I don’t think there’s one specific thing I need to worry about. I need to be concerned in a more general manner, he is very well-rounded, a one-of-a-kind kind of guy. I’m going to feel it out, find the right moment to attack, avoid his attacks and find the right time to pounce. Like a sniper. I’m an explosive guy, I don’t like to waste any shots.”

He added: “I know what my potential is, I know what I can do. Regardless of the doubts. If I didn’t know me, I would bet on him, too, he’s the favorite, for sure. He’s a great fighter because of his history.”

