Liverpool vs Dortmund Live Stream: How to Watch Online in USA

Those in the USA can watch a live stream of Liverpool vs Dortmund via a free trial of FuboTV right here. More information about FuboTV and other live stream options can be found below

Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool FC will meet in a preseason friendly at Notre Dame Stadium in Indiana on Friday.

In the US, the match starts at 8 p.m. ET and will be televised on TNT. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the match on your computer, phone, or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

TNT is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Liverpool vs Dortmund on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the match on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

PS Vue — which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch — offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include TNT.

You can start a free five-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Liverpool vs Dortmund on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PS Vue comes with cloud DVR.

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including TNT.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Liverpool vs Dortmund on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Liverpool vs Dortmund Preview

The Dortmund squad will feature American 16-year-old Gio Reyna. The midfielder left New York City FC’s academy for the German organization this month.

While Reyna’s expected to open the season with Dortmund’s U19 team, he’s hoping to force his way into senior experience.

“Obviously as a young player I’m dreaming of training with the first team again this season,” Reyna said in an interview with Ruhr Nachrichten, according to the official Bundesliga website. “And if I could play for the team, that would be incredible. It would also be a dream to play for the national team one day. That’s all still a long way away — but not too long — and I think I can make it.”

Reyna sought advice from another American who came to Dortmund as a promising 16-year-old midfielder: Christian Pulisic, who jumped to Chelsea in January. Unlike Pulisic, Reyna’s family won’t be living with him in Germany.

“Christian’s currently the best player in the USA,” Reyna said, per the site. “Obviously a player like that is a role model. He told me things might get tough, but that he loved it here and I’m sure I will too.”

He added: “It’s hard, I miss my family every day. My family made so many sacrifices for me. I just want to make them proud.”

Reyna is the son of two former United States national team midfielders: Claudio Reyna and Danielle Egan Reyna.

“He’s much more of an athlete than I was, much more of a goal scorer,” Claudio said, per the Bundesliga site. “He’s very technical and has a good feel for the game. He has a great free kick and can strike a ball well. Danielle was a great runner — and he’s a runner.”

Liverpool youngster Rhian Brewster has impressed thus far in preseason. The 19-year-old striker notched a pair of goals in a 6-0 victory over Tranmere Rovers on July 11, then added another strike in a 3-1 win at Bradford City on Sunday.

He has yet to make a senior appearance for the Reds, though he likely would have had he not suffered an ankle injury in January 2018.

“Rhian is a top striker, he is a top talent and I have told him already that he has an important role this year, but how important depends on him,” Liverpool head coach Jürgen Klopp said, according to ESPN.

“We will see. He has to play different positions as well — the center, the wing is possible I think. We will see how we line up, but there will be opportunities for him, I am sure.”