Love Island USA Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Love Island USA premieres tonight, July 9, at 8/7c on CBS and CBS All Access. The reality dating series originated in the United Kingdom and due to its huge success and popularity in Britain, CBS adopted its own American version of the show, which will air Tuesday nights through August 7.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of CBS on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all CBS content (both live and on-demand) via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch a live stream of CBS on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

FuboTV

CBS (live in most markets) is one of 85-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of CBS on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, which includes CBS (live in most markets).

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of CBS on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new episodes available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include CBS (live in most markets).

You can start a free 5-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of CBS on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PlayStation Vue comes included with cloud DVR.

CBS All Access

This service lets you watch a live stream of your local CBS channel, as well as all of CBS’ on-demand library. It’s ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option, only you’re watching through CBS’ digital platform rather than Amazon’s.

You can start a free 7-day trial right here, and then you can watch a live stream of CBS on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the CBS app.

The Show Will Closely Resemble the British Reality Series & Features Dozens of Singles on a Remote Island Together

Love Island USA, which is best described as a mashup of Big Brother and Bachelor in Paradise, will closely resemble the British version of the show, according to Hollywood Reporter who spoke with ITV American chief creative officer and executive producer David Eilenberg.

“People are craving points of difference in a highly saturated TV landscape — and particularly in today’s unscripted TV landscape. Love Island is a viewing experience that’s not available to you elsewhere,” he says of the dating competition series. “That’s exactly why I believe it will work in America. There’s nothing quite like it.”

The show will feature a group of single men and women who spend a summer paired together as couples, as the showrunners manipulate the outcome of their experiences by adding new twists and turns like bringing in new contestants, having the public vote on which contestants should go on dates, and forcing couples that split up to live together in the same house for the remainder of the summer.

The “island” is actually a luxury villa on the island of Fiji, complete with a pool, hot tub, outdoor kitchen and plenty of day beds, according to the New York Times. The show’s producers communicate with islanders via text messages on closed circuit cellphones, announcing evictions and new arrivals. No regular cell phones, laptops, tablets, TV, books or internet is allowed, so the contestants have to keep themselves busy by mingling with their housemates and lounging by the pool.

Comedian and Vine star Arielle Vandenberg will host the American version of the show, and the narrator has not been announced. Tune in tonight at 8/7c to catch the premiere of Love Island USA on CBS.

READ NEXT: Chantel & Pedro Spinoff ‘The Family Chantel’ Premiere Date & Details

