Nadal vs Querrey Wimbledon Live Stream: How to Watch Online in USA

Rafael Nadal will meet Sam Querrey in the Wimbledon quarterfinals on Wednesday.

In the US, the match is scheduled to start at about 10 a.m. ET (after Pella vs Bautista Agut) and will be televised on ESPN2 (Federer vs Nishikori will be on ESPN). If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the match on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including ESPN and ESPN2.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Nadal vs Querrey on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

PlayStation Vue

PS Vue — which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch — offers four different live-TV channel packages: All four include ESPN and ESPN2.

You can start a free five-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Nadal vs Querrey on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PlayStation Vue comes with cloud DVR.

Sling TV

ESPN and ESPN2 are included in the “Sling Orange” channel package.

You can start a free seven-day trial of Sling TV right here, and you can then watch Nadal vs Querrey live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

Nadal vs Querrey Wimbledon Preview

Nadal dealt with hip, knee, abdomen, and ankle injuries in 2018, ending his season in October. He opened this season by pulling out of the Brisbane International before the tournament. The 33-year-old Spaniard then bowed out of a semifinal matchup with Roger Federer at the Indian Wells Masters, citing a knee injury sustained in the quarterfinals.

Since then, however, he’s finished every tournament he’s started, making five consecutive semifinals and clinching his ninth title in the Italian Open and his 12th French Open championship.

“For the last two months and a half, I was able to conclude all the tournaments that I played, which is so important,” Nadal said, according to the Daily Express.

“But honestly, during the previous 18-20 months, it was a mess for me.

“Too many injuries last year and then at the beginning of this season again some troubles.

“But I am lucky I was able to find again the health and was able to play five tournaments in a row clay.

“That gave me self confidence again with my body and that’s the main thing because [since then] I have been playing well.”

In the fourth round of Wimbledon, Nadal thrashed Joao Sousa of Portugal 6-2, 6-2, 6-2. Standing between him and a seventh Wimbledon semifinals is American 31-year-old Sam Querrey.

“When he plays well, he can be very, very dangerous in all surfaces,” Nadal said, according to The Associated Press. “But, of course, in fast surfaces, when he serves with his aggressive game, maybe more.”

The big server has bested Nadal, a two-time Wimbledon champion, just once in five ATP matches, but they’ve never met on grass.

“He doesn’t take a point off,” Querrey said, per AP. “Just being lefty is kind of a challenge in itself. You know, he’s intense. He’s a shotmaker. He’s energetic. You know when you go out there, he’s going to make you beat him.”

Querrey bested Tennys Sandgren 6-4, 6-7 (7), 7-6 (3), 7-6 (5) in the fourth round to reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals for a third time. His best finish at any major came at Wimbledon in 2017, when fell to Marin Cilic in the semifinals.

“I love playing here and I’m getting more comfortable every year. I like playing on the grass,” Querrey said, per AP. “It’s becoming more of a thing when I get here: I don’t care so much who I’m playing, because I have just the confidence that I can make a run, regardless of who’s in front of me.”