Pelicans vs Wizards Summer League Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Zion Williamson-less New Orleans Pelicans will play the Washington Wizards in Las Vegas Summer League action at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday.

Pelicans vs Wizards Summer League Preview

The Pelicans won a shortened tilt with the New York Knicks 80-74 on Friday, vacating the court about four minutes into the fourth quarter after an earthquake in Southern California shook Las Vegas’ Thomas & Mack Center.

But that wasn’t the only force of nature to rock the Summer League crowd: No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson made his Pelicans debut and impressed in just nine minutes, most notably ripping the ball away from Knicks sophomore forward Kevin Knox before throwing down a thunderous two-handed dunk.

“He’s a monster, man,” Pelicans guard Frank Jackson said, according to The Associated Press. “He does it all. He’s so big and so physical, it’s hard to stay in front of him. He’s just so powerful. Everything he does is going be explosive. … We haven’t even seen the best of what he can do.”

Williamson scored 11 points and grabbed three rebounds before a knee bruise saw him ruled out for the second half. The ailment will keep him out for the rest of Summer League, according to Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin.

“Zion will move forward from this incident without issue,” Griffin said, per AP. “However, in an abundance of caution, we have made the determination that he will not appear in game action for the remainder of the NBA Summer League.”

He added: “He will continue to take part in training and conditioning with our performance team.”

As a freshman at Duke, Williamson averaged 22.6 points on 68 percent shooting, 8.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 2.1 steals, and 1.8 blocks per game.

Jackson, a fellow Duke alum, led the Pelicans with 30 points on Friday, going 11-of-17 from the field and 5-of-9 from deep. The 31st overall pick of the 2017 NBA Draft, Jackson missed the 2017-18 season due to a pair of foot surgeries.

He averaged 8.1 points in 19.2 minutes per game in 2018-19, primarily coming off the bench.

Saturday’s contest will mark the Wizards debut of Rui Hachimura, whom the franchise selected with the ninth overall pick in June’s draft.

The Japanese forward averaged 19.7 points on 59.1 percent shooting and 6.5 rebounds per game as a Gonzaga junior in 2018-19.

He didn’t start playing basketball until age 13.

“When you come to the game a little bit later, maybe you don’t have some bad habits that you accumulate. You don’t have a lot of extra miles,” Wizards interim team president Tommy Sheppard said after the draft, according to NBC Sports.

“Those kinds of things resonate with us. You have to be healthy to play in the NBA, and there are so many players in this particular draft that for whatever reason, there are a lot of sad faces tonight because I think medical held a lot of people back. He has a clean bill of health, and that’s exciting to us.”