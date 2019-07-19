AFCON Final Live Stream: How to Watch Senegal vs Algeria in USA

Algeria and Senegal will meet in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations final on Friday at Cairo International Stadium in Egypt.

2019 Africa Cup of Nations Final Preview

Riyad Mahrez pushed Algeria into the final with a glorious free kick strike in the fifth minute of stoppage time in their semi-final against Nigeria.

“This free kick arrived and, with the quality of a player like Mahrez, it’s a massive chance at a goal,” Algeria head coach Djamel Belmadi said, according to The Associated Press. “Thank God we made it.”

The Manchester United forward left-footed the ball around a Nigerian wall and into the net’s upper left corner.

Algeria took a first-half lead on a William Troost-Ekong own goal. Nigeria striker Odion Ighalo equalized from the penalty spot in the 72nd minute after a VAR referral revealed a handball in the box to Gambian referee Bakary Gassama.

“It was a very tough game today against a strong team,” Mahrez said, according to beIN Sports.

“We were one goal up and were in control before VAR’s decision — they scored the penalty and in the last minute we converted our free kick.

“We are very happy because to be in the final of the Africa Cup of Nations is something unbelievable.”

The Desert Foxes didn’t concede a goal in group play, taking Group C with a trio wins, including a 1-0 victory over Senegal.

Algeria then bested Guinea 3-0 and Ivory Coast on penalty kicks.

“I think we have been very good in this tournament,” Mahrez added, per beIN Sports. “We scored 12 goals and conceded two, that is the source of our confidence.

“We are looking forward to the final against Senegal. We played them in the group stage and we are expecting another tough game.”

After their second-place finish in Group C, Senegal ripped off three consecutive 1-0 victories — over, in order, Uganda, Benin, and Tunisia — to reach the final.

The Lions of Teranga benefitted from a grave error by Tunisia goalkeeper Mouez Hassen, who redirected a free kick into the head of defender Dylan Bronn before the ball bounced the net in the 101st minute of the sides’ semi-final.

Senegal will be without Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly in the final. Against Tunisia, the 28-year-old drew his second yellow card in three games, prompting a suspension.

“It is a pity Kalidou Koulibaly will not be playing,” Senegal midfielder Badou Ndiaye told Seneweb, per Goal.com. “He is a key player in the group. He contributes a lot. But we will also be playing for him, to honor him.

“Each player gave his best no matter how small and, now, the most important thing is that we are through to the final. We will do everything to win.”