How to Watch Shark Week 2019 Online Without Cable

It’s finally time for one of the summer’s most anticipated television events: Shark Week 2019. Shark Week begins on Sunday, July 28 on Discovery Channel, and ends on Sunday, August 4.

Shark Week 2019 Preview

This year marks Shark Week’s 31st anniversary, and with it comes over 20 hours of new specials and a few offerings from the Discovery Channel that Shark Week fans have never seen before.

One of those new programs is a wrap-up talk show called Shark After Dark, hosted by Rob Riggle, which airs every night during Shark Week at 11pm ET/PT.

At Shark Week’s midway point, Discovery Channel will be premiering its first scripted, feature-length film. The film, Capsized: Blood In the Water, stars Josh Duhamel, Tyler Blackburn, Rebekah Graf, Beau Garrett, and Josh Close. It airs on Wednesday, July 31 at 8/7c. According to the movie’s description, it is “based on the harrowing true story of an October 1982 shark encounter. After a yacht bound for Florida capsizes during an unexpected storm, its crew is left to drift for days in the chilling waters of the Atlantic where they become prey to a group of tiger sharks. With the hope of rescue dwindling, the crew must do everything in their power to survive as the sharks continue to hunt them.”

The first show on Shark Week premieres at 8pm ET/PT on July 28. Discovery Channel’s synopsis for the special, entitled Expedition Unknown: Megalodon , reads:

“Five times bigger than a T. Rex, with jaws capable of crushing a tank, the Megalodon was the ultimate apex predator. This 60-ton mega-shark ruled the world’s oceans for nearly 20 million years. Then, suddenly, it vanished. So how did the king of the deep lose his throne? Paleontologists are using fossilized teeth — the only surviving evidence of the Megalodon — to take a bite out of the mystery of its disappearance. These prehistoric dental records may hold the key to when this monster shark went extinct and why. Meanwhile, marine biologists are studying the Megalodon’s modern shark descendants to understand what caused its demise. What they’ve uncovered is a deep sea Game of Thrones that pitted one species against another in a battle for dominance. Josh is diving into shark-infested waters to unravel one of the oceans greatest mysteries: what happened to the mighty Meg?”

On August 4, the final day of Shark Week 2019, Discovery Channel will be airing a full day of reruns of the week’s biggest shows. So if you can’t watch any of the programs as they premiere throughout the week, make sure you tune in on Sunday.

