How to Watch Shark Week’s Movie ‘Capsized: Blood in the Water’ Online

Shark Week‘s first-ever scripted, feature-length film, Capsized: Blood in the Water, airs Wednesday, July 31 at 9pm ET/PT on the Discovery Channel.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of Discovery Channel on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

FuboTV

Discovery is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Discovery on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air (and sometimes longer) even if you don’t record them.

Philo TV

Discovery is included in Philo’s main 58-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term.

You can start a free 7-day trial of Philo TV right here, and you can then watch Discovery live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any event that has aired in the last three days.

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include Discovery.

You can start a free 5-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Discovery on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PlayStation Vue comes included with cloud DVR.

‘Capsized: Blood in the Water’ Preview

The premiere of Capsized: Blood in the Water is momentous for Discovery Channel since it is a Shark Week first to include an original, full-length scripted movie in its programming (the television event usually draws its audience in with documentary and reality-style specials). To further encourage the movie’s success, there are several great actors starring in it, including Josh Duhamel, Tyler Blackburn, Rebekah Graf, Beau Garrett, and Josh Close.

Discovery Channel’s official synopsis for the film reads “Based on the harrowing true story of an October 1982 shark encounters. After a yacht bound for Florida capsizes during an unexpected storm, its crew is left to drift for days in the chilling waters of the Atlantic where they become prey to a group of tiger sharks. With the hope of rescue dwindling, the crew must do everything in their power to survive as the sharks continue to hunt them.”

Ahead of the premiere, TV Insider spoke to some of the movie’s stars, as well as Howard Swartz, Discovery’s senior vice president of production and development. Swartz emphasized that the movie does not depict sharks as demonic movie monsters, saying “One thing we’ve done really well over 30 years is celebrate sharks and try to get away from the perception of them as these mindless killing machines.” Duhamel, who leads as captain John Lippoth, spoke about Lippoth’s true story and experience: “They were lost at sea with no food, no water, in the blazing sun and then freezing at night… they were barely hanging on.”

The movie was filmed in the Dominican Republic, in Pinewood Studios’ 2.7-million gallon water tank.

Capsized: Blood in the Water is just one of the programs airing on Discovery Channel during Shark Week 2019, which runs from July 28 through August 4. Before Capsized: Blood in the Water premieres at 9pm ET/PT, Extinct or Alive: The Lost Shark, about the supposedly extinct Pondicherry shark, will air at 8pm ET/PT. For more information about their schedule, click here.