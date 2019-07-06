UFC 239 Live Stream: How to Watch UFC PPV Online

You can buy the UFC 239 PPV right here. For pricing details and an event preview, read on below.

UFC 239 will feature a pair of championship fights as Jon Jones looks to defend his light heavyweight belt against Thiago Santos and Amanda Nunes puts her bantamweight title on the line against Holly Holm at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday.

The main card starts at 10 p.m. ET and can be ordered here exclusively through ESPN+. There are a couple different pricing options, so here’s a rundown on how to buy the UFC 239 PPV and watch a live stream of the fights online:

How to Order UFC 239 PPV

You need a subscription to ESPN+ to purchase UFC 239, so your options for ordering are dependent on whether or not you’re already an ESPN+ subscriber:

If You Don’t Have ESPN+: You can get a special deal that includes a one-year subscription to ESPN+ ($49.99 value) and UFC 239 ($59.99 value) for just $79.98.

You can purchase that bundle right here, and you’ll then be able to watch the UFC 239 early prelims (ESPN+) and the main card (ESPN+ PPV).

If You Already Have ESPN+: You can buy UFC 239 right here for $59.99.

The price may say $79.98 (reflecting the bundle for new subscribers) if you’re not already signed into your ESPN+ account, but after selecting “Buy Now,” you’ll sign in to your account and the price will then change to $59.99.

Where to Watch UFC 239 Live Stream

Once you’re signed up for ESPN+ and you’ve purchased the PPV, there are a number of different ways you can watch the UFC 239 main card online

You can watch the fights on your computer via ESPN.com, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other compatible streaming device via the ESPN app.

For all of those options, you’ll need to sign in with your ESPN+ account to watch.

UFC 239 Preview

Nunes (17-4 in her MMA career, 10-1 in the UFC) has won eight straight fights, most recently besting Cris Cyborg for the featherweight title after defending her bantamweight belt three times.

Holm (12-4, 5-4) is the only former bantamweight champion the 31-year-old Brazilian hasn’t beaten.

“Holly is a dangerous athlete, moves really well, has good boxing and kickboxing. But, at the end of the day, this is not boxing or kickboxing, this is MMA,” Nunes said, according to MMA Fighting. “I know Holly is an intelligent and strong athlete, I know she’s training the clinch, something she used against Cris Cyborg. I know she’s working on the ground, something she used against Megan (Anderson). We can say Holly is evolving today and becoming well-rounded.”

She added: “I’m prepared for every moment of the fight. It’s possible that she could some to strike with me, but also close the distance and grab me to lower my cardio using her clinch and her strength close to the fence. She stays strong in every round, but I’ll also be ready in every round. I’ll be alert for everything. That will be very dangerous for her because I’ll be sharp when she gets in a good range, and I definitely won’t miss it.”

Nunes has punched out her opponent in three of her last four fights. Holm hasn’t been knocked out in her MMA career.

“I’m prepared to go five rounds,” Nunes said, per MMA Fighting. “We can’t get in the cage thinking that we’ll win quickly, that we’ll get the knockout. I’m ready for five rounds.”

Since Holm ended Ronda Rousey’s historic run atop the bantamweight division, she’s dropped four of six bouts, including three championship fights: She lost her title to Miesha Tate, fell to Germaine de Randamie in a bid for the featherweight championship, then lost to Cyborg in her second attempt at that belt.

Nunes has bested all those fighters, as well as Rousey and Valentina Shevchenko, who took a unanimous-decision victory over Holm in July 2016.

“In order to have two belts in two different divisions, you have to be a special something,” the 31-year-old Holm said Monday, according to MMA Junkie. “But she hasn’t faced Holly and that’s the bottom line.

“This is a whole different fight. Is she great? Yes. Am I up against a great fighter? Yeah. It wouldn’t be a big expectant title fight, she wouldn’t be where she’s at if she hadn’t done great things, so yes, it’s a very big fight but I’m ready for it I’ve been training my butt off and that’s what I’m doing. I’m working for a win.”

Jones Meets Santos in Main Event

After Nunes and Holm scrap, the 31-year-old Jones (24-1, 18-1) will look to win his 16th straight fight, excluding the victory over Daniel Cormier that was overturned due to his testing positive for turinabol. The New York native has been stripped of a belt three times, a UFC record.

The fight will be the first title shot in the career of Santos (21-6, 13-5), a 35-year-old from Brazil.

