UFC 240 Prelims Live Stream: How to Watch Online

You can buy the UFC 240 main PPV card right here. More information about how to watch a live stream of the prelims can be found below

Before Max Holloway vs Frankie Edgar and the UFC 240 main card gets underway at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, on Saturday night, there are some compelling fights scheduled for the preliminary cards.

Saturday’s early prelims (7 p.m. ET) will be exclusively on ESPN+, while the second preliminary card (8 p.m. ET) will be on ESPN. Here’s how to watch a live stream of all the preliminary fights online:

How to Watch UFC 240 Early Prelims Online

ESPN+

The early prelims won’t be on regular cable TV anywhere in the US, but you can watch a live stream of those fights on your computer, phone, or streaming device via ESPN+, the digital streaming service from ESPN that has exclusive coverage to dozens of sporting events, including UFC, for $4.99 per month.

Additionally, Holloway vs Edgar and the UFC 240 main PPV card can only be ordered through ESPN+. If you want to watch both the early prelims and the main card, you can purchase a one-year subscription to ESPN+ and UFC 240 for a special bundle price of $79.98. That’s normally a $109.99 value.

If you only want to watch only the early prelims, You can sign up for ESPN+ right here for $4.99, and you can then watch a live stream of the early prelims on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

How to Watch UFC 240 Second Preliminary Card Online

The second preliminary card will be televised on ESPN, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of ESPN on your computer, phone, or streaming device via one of the following live-TV streaming services:

PlayStation Vue

PS Vue — which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch — offers four different live-TV channel packages: All four include ESPN.

You can start a free five-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the fights on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including ESPN.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the fights on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

Sling TV

ESPN is included in the “Sling Orange” channel bundle.

You can start a free seven-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the fights on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

UFC 240 Prelims Preview

A flyweight bout between Alexis Davis (19-9 in MMA, 6-4 in the UFC) and Viviane Araujo (7-1, 1-0) highlights the UFC 240 preliminary card.

Araujo, 32, fought at strawweight for her entire career before her UFC debut in May, when she jumped up two weight classes to knock out bantamweight Talita Bernardo with an overhand right in the third round of their UFC 237 tilt.

“I don’t think I was nervous,” she said, according to UFC.com. “I felt very happy; it was the opportunity that me and my team had been waiting for since my Pancrase-Japan belt conquest last August, so when the opportunity came I was ready.”

She expects to fight between her two previous weight limits, at 125 pounds, for the foreseeable future.

“My physical structure is perfect for the flyweight category,” Araujo told UFC.com. “In order for me to stay on bantamweight, I would need to increase my weight a lot so it would be difficult to maintain one of my best features, which is my speed. So our plan is to stay in the flyweight division now. It’s a weight division in which I feel very good and strong. I don’t suffer from a drastic weight cut and this is a plus for an athlete’s best performance during the fight.”

Davis, 34, is a six-year veteran of the UFC who once challenged for the bantamweight title, succumbing to Ronda Rousey in 16 seconds at UFC 175.

“She is a very experienced athlete in the UFC, has fought against great athletes, and she’s a well-rounded and aggressive fighter,” Araujo noted, per UFC.com. “It will be a great challenge and I am going to be prepared.”

Davis bested Liz Carmouche via split decision in her flyweight debut, but she’s since dropped consecutive fights to Katlyn Chookagian and Jennifer Maia.

“I am not really focusing on that as much. Obviously, I need to get back into the win column. I just want to fight like my old self and show to the fans I still am a top fighter,” Davis said, according to Sherdog. “Everyone focuses on your wins and losses, instead of just relaxing. It just adds pressure to the fight that is not needed.”

Here’s the entire UFC 240 card:

Main card

Max Holloway (champion) vs. Frankie Edgar, featherweight

Cris Cyborg vs. Felicia Spencer, women’s featherweight

Geoff Neal vs. Niko Price, welterweight

Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Arman Tsarukyan, lightweight

Marc-André Barriault vs. Krzysztof Jotko, middleweight

Preliminary card

Alexis Davis vs. Viviane Araújo, women’s flyweight

Hakeem Dawodu vs. Yoshinori Horie, featherweight

Gavin Tucker vs. Seung Woo Choi, featherweight

Alexandre Pantoja vs. Deiveson Figueiredo, flyweight

Early preliminary card

Gillian Robertson vs. Sarah Frota, women’s flyweight

Erik Koch vs. Kyle Stewart, welterweight

Tanner Boser vs. Giacomo Lemos, heavyweight