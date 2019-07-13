UFC Fight Night Sacramento Live Stream: How to Watch Online

UFC bantamweights Germaine de Randamie and Aspen Ladd will headline UFC Fight Night 155 at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, on Saturday.

UFC Sacramento 2019 Preview

De Randamie (8-3 in her MMA career, 5-1 with the UFC) claimed the inaugural UFC women’s featherweight title when she slid up a weight class to best Holly Holm via unanimous decision at UFC 208 in November 2017.

She then refused to defend the belt against Cris Cyborg, citing a desire to return to bantamweight and Cyborg’s testing positive for an anabolic steroid during her Invicta FC career. The UFC stripped de Randamie of her title four months after she’d won it.

“Every interview, every conversation, people want to talk about it,” de Randamie said, according to ESPN. “That’s why I call it the ‘never-ending story.’ I think there will always be people who don’t agree with the decision I made. And that is their right.”

She added: “If people want to keep talking about it, I don’t mind, because I think for a lot [of] fighters, that would have broken their career. For me, now, it doesn’t. I’m at peace with myself. I’m a very happy person. I’m looking forward to getting in there with a competitor like Aspen Ladd.

“And no matter what happens, I know I’ve accomplished so much more in my career than declining one fight.”

The Dutch 35-year-old made her return to bantamweight at UFC Fight Night: Korean Zombie vs. Rodríguez in November, winning by unanimous decision over Raquel Pennington, who’d failed to make weight.

Fighting for just the fourth time under the UFC, Ladd (8-0, 3-0) already has performance of the night and fight of the night bonuses to her name, claiming them against Tonya Evinger and Sijara Eubanks, respectively, in her two most recent bouts.

“She’s the No. 1 contender for a reason and a former champion for a reason,” the 24-year-old American said of de Randamie, according to MMA Fighting. “She’s a world class striker, she’s one of the best in the UFC, man or woman, and she has a whole lot of experience. She’s more experienced in that aspect of the arts than I am in my entire career. She’s extremely experienced so she’s a great opponent.”

Check out the complete UFC Fight Night: de Randamie vs. Ladd card below:

Main Card

Germaine de Randamie vs. Aspen Ladd, women’s bantamweight

Urijah Faber vs. Ricky Simon, bantamweight

Josh Emmett vs. Mirsad Bektić, featherweight

Karl Roberson vs. Wellington Turman, middleweight

Marvin Vettori vs. Cezar Ferreira, middleweight

Preliminary Card

Mike Rodriguez vs. John Allan, light heavyweight

Andre Fili vs. Sheymon Moraes, featherweight

Julianna Peña vs. Nicco Montaño, women’s bantamweight

Darren Elkins vs. Ryan Hall, featherweight

Lívia Renata Souza vs. Brianna Van Buren, women’s strawweight

Pingyuan Liu vs. Jonathan Martinez, bantamweight

Benito Lopez vs. Vince Morales, bantamweight