USA vs Mexico Gold Cup Live Stream: How to Watch Final Online

USA vs Mexico Gold Cup Final Preview

Star midfielder Christian Pulisic struck twice as the United States topped Jamaica 3-1 in the semi-finals.

Fellow 20-year-old midfielder Weston McKennie put the Americans on top in the ninth minute, sliding a finish past Reggae Boyz goalkeeper Andre Blake following a feed from Jozy Altidore.

“We came out with a lot of energy,” Pulisic said, according to Pro Soccer USA. “We had our tactics right at the time. I thought we were really really sharp at the start of the game.”

Pulisic, whom Chelsea acquired from Borussia Dortmund for roughly $73 million in January, has three goals and as many assists in the Gold Cup, tied for fifth and first in the tournament, respectively.

“The most important thing we’ve focused on is giving Christian flexibility, putting him in position where he could affect the game in a number of different ways,” Team USA head coach Berhalter said, according to Goal. “We wanted to play him central, but also get him wide. When you think about him being central, arriving in the penalty box, the two goals (against Jamaica) were a result of him being in good positions to be able to finish off plays that end up in front of goal.

“When you think about some of the assists he’s had they’ve come in wide areas, notably against Curacao. With Christian we know he’s a top talent and we want to get him into position to affect the game. We know he can affect the game on an individual level, and he’s shown that so far in the tournament.”

Mexico head coach Tata Martino said containing Pulisic will be a priority for his side.

“I think that Pulisic is one of the big emerging players in world football in this latest era without a doubt,” Martino said Saturday, per Goal. “He’s one of the most unsettling players I have seen in recent times. I think if we don’t pay special attention to him, especially when we’re in attack, we’re going to have a bad time. He’s a player you have to pay special attention to precisely because he can single-handedly win a game.”

Mexico bested Haiti 1-0 with a stoppage-time penalty kick from forward Raúl Jiménez.

El Tri and the USMNT have won 13 of the 14 Gold Cups, with Mexico holding a 7-6 edge.

“Tomorrow we’re going to do what we want to do,” goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa said, per Goal, “make sure all the effort and commitment and sacrifice we’ve made is worth it.”