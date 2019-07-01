Utah Summer League Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Utah Jazz, San Antonio Spurs, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Memphis Grizzlies will take part in the Utah Jazz Summer League at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City from July 1-3.

Five of the six games will be televised on NBA TV, while the other (Grizzlies vs Jazz on Monday at 9 p.m. ET) will be on ESPN2. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the games on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

2019 Utah Summer League Preview

The Grizzlies and Cavaliers each selected a point guard in the top five of June’s NBA draft, but neither No. 2 pick Ja Morant nor No. 5 pick Darius Garland is expected to participate in the Utah summer league.

The Grizzlies’ Morant, out of Murray State, underwent a minor procedure on his right knee to remove a loose body before the draft. Garland’s freshman season at Vanderbilt was cut short by a meniscus injury.

That leaves 19-year-old Spurs big man Luka Samanic as the highest remaining pick from the 2019 NBA draft who’s expect to play in Salt Lake City.

The No. 19 overall selection played in 50 games for Adriatic League team Petrol Olimpija last season, averaging 18.4 minutes, 8 points, and 4.8 rebounds per contest while shooting 48.4 percent from the field, 33.8 percent from deep, and 72.2 percent from the free-throw line.

“I can run the floor, play defense, switch from 1 to 5, shoot the ball,” Samanic said, according to WOAI. “I think that’s really important. And spread the floor for the guards.”

He added: “I think [the Spurs] have a really similar basketball style to Europe and they have a long history with European players. That’s one more motive for me to just go there and try to be ready as much as possible and just to play.”

In 2017, the Zagreb native led Croatia to a gold medal in Division B of the FIBA U18 European Championship, claiming MVP honors in the process.

“I’m just really excited to start and just to learn from [Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich] and from other players older than me,” Samanic said, per WOAI. “I’m ready.”

Keldon Johnson, whom the Spurs selected at No. 29, is expected to join Samanic on the Utah summer league roster.

The versatile guard from Chesterfield, Virginia, averaged 13.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.6 assists as a freshman for Kentucky, shooting 46.1 percent from the field, 38.1 percent from 3-point range, and 70.3 percent from the charity stripe.

“I am blessed to be in the draft,” Johnson said, according to the San Antonio Express-News. “There are a lot of people who don’t get that opportunity. It is definitely motivating. But, at the same time, God blessed me to a great situation being here in San Antonio. I am just taking it all in and enjoying it, and kind of leaving it alone. The draft is behind me. You are starting at ground zero when you get here. I am just ready to come in here and learn and have some fun.”