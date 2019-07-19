How to Watch ‘All or Nothing: Carolina Panthers’ Online for Free

The newest installment of the popular Amazon documentary series, All or Nothing: Carolina Panthers is set to premiere on Friday, July 19.

‘All or Nothing: Carolina Panthers’ Preview

The Panthers, who went 7-9 in 2018, are the fourth NFL team to have a season chronicled by All or Nothing. The Amazon series followed the Arizona Cardinals in 2015, the Los Angeles Rams in 2016, and the Dallas Cowboys in 2017, airing each edition before the following NFL season.

“Emmy Award-winning actor Jon Hamm (Good Omens, Mad Men) returns as narrator of the eight-episode season, all of which will be available for Prime members to stream on July 19,” Amazon and NFL Films said in a press release. “In this season, just three years removed from his MVP season and a Super Bowl appearance, quarterback Cam Newton remains the charismatic star around whom the Panthers revolve.”

The show spotlights several of the team’s younger players, like wide receiver DJ Moore.

The 24th overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft gives viewers a glimpse of what it’s like to be an NFL rookie when he takes the film crew on a snack run for the team.

“Coming in, I ain’t really think nothing of the rookie life,” Moore says on the show. “I’ve seen people get they like, head shaved, but here they don’t do that. Most I got to do is just keep them hydrated and have the snacks that they want. They gave me the list, like, once, and I just remember everything on it. From then on, it’s just been, like, a every two, two-to-three-week thing. It’s the life of a rookie right here.”

Moore made 55 catches for 788 yards in 2018, second on the team behind running back Christian McCaffrey in both categories.

The series also chronicles the Efe Obada’s journey to the NFL. Born in Nigeria in 1992, Obada moved to the Netherlands when he was 8. Two years later, he was trafficked to England, where he lived on the streets and in more than 10 different foster homes.

In 2014, he played for the London Warriors of the British American Football Association National Leagues, where he caught the eye of NFL coaching staffs.

The linebacker saw his first NFL action in 2018, coming off the bench in 10 games and recording a pair of sacks.

“The beginning was to learn football,” Obada says in the series. “Then it was to get on a team. Then it was to make the practice squad. Then it was to make the 53. Then it was to, you know, contribute any way I could in a game to help the team win. And then everything that’s come afterwards has just been amazing.”