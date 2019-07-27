How to Watch Australia vs Argentina Rugby Championship in USA

Australia will host Argentina at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane on Saturday in the second round of the Rugby Championship.

In the US, the match begins early Saturday morning at 5:45 a.m. ET. It won’t be on regular TV in the United States, but you can watch Australia vs Argentina on ESPN+, the digital streaming service from ESPN that has exclusive coverage of every Rugby Championship 2019 match, other live sports, all the 30-for-30 documentaries and additional original content for $4.99 per month.

You can sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Australia vs Argentina rugby on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

Australia vs Argentina Preview

In their tournament opener last week, Australia surrendered five tries to South Africa en route to a 35-17 defeat, which landed the Springboks a bonus point.

After a close first half in Johannesburg, the hosts outscored the Wallabies 21-7 in the second.

“I was happy with a lot of the things we had been working on,” Australia head coach Michael Cheika said, according to Sky Sports. “I know it was five tries, but our defense was good.

“But in that second half when we didn’t have a lot of the ball, we were just a bit loose with it when we did have it and that gave the momentum back to the other team.

“We knew they would come with that hard defense, but we still made a significant number of line-breaks. When teams rush on you like that, you are going to get slammed sometimes, it’s the nature of the beast, but sometimes you can pick it apart and we did that.”

Argentina also tasted defeat in the first week, falling to New Zealand 20-16 in Buenos Aires.

“If you focus too much on results, you never get them so we are focusing on processes and systems and doing the right things and then, hopefully they will come,” Argentina head coach Mario Ledesma said, according to Reuters.

“But, we weren’t far away from a couple of results not only last week, but last year, obviously against Australia there in Salta and then in November, we should have won against Scotland, but not good enough.”

Emiliano Boffelli, who scored Los Pumas’ lone try a week ago, wasn’t selected to make the trip to Australia. Joaquin Tuculet will take his place at fullback.

“It’s a big game for us,” captain Pablo Matera said, per Reuters.

“We’re coming off a good game but we couldn’t win, so we are really looking forward to getting our first win in the Rugby Championship.”

Teams

Australia

15 Kurtley Beale, 14 Reece Hodge, 13 Tevita Kuridrani, 12 Samu Kerevi, 11 Marika Koroibete, 10 Christian Leali’ifano, 9 Will Genia, 8 Isi Naisarani, 7 Michael Hooper, 6 Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, 5 Rory Arnold, 4 Izack Rodda, 3 Sekope Kepu, 2 Folau Fainga’a, 1 Scott Sio

Replacements: 16 Tolu Latu, 17 James Slipper, 18 Taniela Tupou, 19 Rob Simmons, 20 Luke Jones, 21 Nic White, 22 Matt To’omua, 23 James O’Connor

Argentina

15 Joaquin Tuculet, 14 Santiago Cordero, 13 Matias Moroni, 12 Jeronimo De la Fuente, 11 Ramiro Moyano, 10 Nicolas Sanchez, 9 Tomas Cubelli, 8 Facundo Isa, 7 Tomas Lezana, 6 Pablo Matera, 5 Tomas Lavanini, 4 Guido Petti, 3 Juan Figallo, 2 Julian Montoya, 1 Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro

Replacements: 16 Santiago Socini, 17 Mayco Vivas, 18 Ramiro Herrera, 19 Matias Alemanno, 20 Juan Manuel Leguizamon, 21 Felipe Ezcurra, 22 Joaquin Diaz Bonilla, 23 Matias Orlando