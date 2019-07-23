How to Watch Bayern Munich vs Milan in USA

Bayern Munich and AC Milan will meet at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas, on Tuesday in International Champions Cup play.

In the US, the match begins at 9 p.m. ET.

You can sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Bayern vs Milan on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

Bayern Munich vs AC Milan Preview

Bayern Munich split their first two matches of the friendly tournament, falling to Inter Milan 2-1 before taking down Real Madrid 3-1 on Saturday behind goals from Corentin Tolisso, Robert Lewandowski, and Serge Gnabry.

Lewandowski notched 22 Bundesliga goals a season ago to lead Germany’s top flight in scoring for a third time in four years. The 30-year-old Pole’s 202 Bundesliga goals rank fifth in league history, and first among non-Germans. He can move into third on the all-time list with 19 tallies this season.

“I want to play for at least another four years,” Lewandowski recently told Bundesliga.com. “I don’t feel like I’m about to turn 31.

“I’ll try to make the most of my time, and that means keeping myself in the best shape possible.”

Lewandowski’s legendary fitness — partially attributed to his wife Anna, a nutrition specialist and three-time medallist at the karate world championships — earned him the nickname “The Body.”

“A football career doesn’t last that long,” Lewandowski said, per Bundesliga.com. “Everything I do should help me to keep playing.”

Tuesday’s match will be AC Milan’s preseason debut.

The Rossoneri surrendered just 36 goals in Serie A play a season ago, the third-lowest mark in the league. They bolstered their backline over the offseason by acquiring left back Theo Hernández from Real Madrid.

“I’ve come to Italy to defend better, I want to improve in this respect,” the 21-year-old said at his introductory press conference, according to AC Milan’s official website. “I’m young and have a long way to go. This is one of the reasons why I’ve come to Serie A. Here, I can make a big contribution in terms of my speed, shots from distance and dribbling ability.”

The Frenchman noted that as a youngster he idolized Milan technical director Paolo Maldini, who made 647 appearances for Milan and 126 for Italy’s national team.

“I have to say that I’m enormously proud to be sitting here next to Paolo Maldini, who was and always will be the best fullback in the world,” Hernández said, per the site. “We met each other in Ibiza, he explained in great detail what would happen. I expressed my desire to play for AC Milan, but I can’t reveal what we told each other — that will remain between us. Now, I’ll continue to work hard, I’m at a club where I can still develop. I hope that Paolo gives me a lot of advice, not just about football but also about life.”