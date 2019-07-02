How to Watch Brazil vs Argentina Copa America in USA

Those in the US can watch a live stream of Brazil vs Argentina in English via ESPN+ or in Spanish via FuboTV. More information about ESPN+ and FuboTV can be found below

Brazil and Argentina will meet in the Copa America semi-finals at Estadio do Maracana in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday.

In the US, the match is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ESPN+ (English and Portuguese) and Telemundo (Spanish).

Here’s a complete rundown of how to watch the match live on your computer, phone or other connected-to-TV streaming device:

Watch in English or Portuguese: ESPN+

Though the English-language broadcast won’t be on TV in the United States, you can watch Brazil vs Argentina in English or Portuguese via ESPN+, the streaming service from ESPN that also includes every Copa America 2019 match, other live sports, all the 30-for-30 documentaries, and more original, exclusive content for $4.99 per month.

You can sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Brazil vs Argentina on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

Watch in Spanish: FuboTV

Telemundo (live in most markets) is one of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards international soccer and sports in general.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Brazil vs Argentina (Spanish) on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch a match live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch a match on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Watch in Spanish: Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including Telemundo (live in most markets).

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Brazil vs Argentina (Spanish) on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Brazil vs Argentina Preview

After 90 minutes of scoreless play, Brazil and Paraguay engaged in a shootout to determine who’d reach the semi-finals.

Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus struck the decisive penalty kick to make it 4-3. Five days earlier, he saw his PK stopped by Pedro Gallese in Brazil’s 5-0 victory over Peru, their last match of group play.

“In the last game I didn’t look at the keeper and I hit it hard straight away and the goalie made a good save,” Jesus said, according to Reuters. “Today I did it my usual way, I looked calmly at the keeper and I could see him moving to the left and I side-footed it the other way.”

Brazil goalkeeper Alisson opened the shootout by diving to his left to stone Paraguay defender Gustavo Gomez.

Forward Derlis Gonzalez missed wide to Alisson’s right on Paraguay’s last attempt.

“This is a team that deserved the win today,” Alisson said, per Reuters.

“It was a draw but against a team that didn’t want to play unless it was on the counter attack. We’ve gone up one step, two more to go to our objective, to be Copa America champions.”

Brazil dominated the ball in regulation, holding it for 71 percent of the match and launching 26 shots (eight on target) to Los Guaranies’ five (one on target).

“We created lots and lots of chances, the ball hit the woodwork, the goalkeeper worked miracles, but the fans helped us and we never gave up,” Brazil midfielder Arthur told Reuters.

“We know what football is like, it’s about small details, and we couldn’t win but we felt the good energies and we managed to get through on penalties.”

Argentina reached the semis by besting Venezuela 2-0 behind tallies from forward Lautaro Martinez and midfielder Giovani Lo Celso.

Goalkeeper Franco Armani made the save of the match in the 71st minute, stuffing Venezuela defender Ronald Hernandez on the doorstep to protect a 1-0 lead. Lo Celso added his insurance goal three minutes later.

“It was a very deserved win,” Armani said, according to The Associated Press. “We are growing in this tournament, always with confidence. This is a group of great people and great players.”

La Vinotinto edged Argentina in possession percentage (60-40) and passes (437-303), but La Albiceleste dominated in shots (17-6) and shots on target (7-1).

“Brazil will be a very tough rival, and that isn’t only because they will play at home,” Lautaro said, per AP.

“We had an amazing first half. We are showing that in every match we give it all.”