Copa America Final Live Stream: How to Watch Brazil vs Peru in US

Brazil vs Peru Copa America Final Preview

The hosts topped Argentina 2-0 in the semi-finals behind goals from forwards Gabriel Jesus and Roberto Firmino.

“We knew that it would be difficult because of the players they have,” Brazil midfielder Casemiro said, according to ESPN.

“It’s about details. We knew it would be scrappy and that there would be wind-ups and time wasting. But we have to congratulate our strikers who did a great job. When they got chances, they scored.”

The Seleção thrashed Peru 5-0 in group play, dominating in shots (19-9), shots on goal (9-2), possession percentage (69-31), and passes (610-278).

“There is one more step to go before we fulfill our objective,” Brazil defender Dani Alves said, per ESPN.

“The standard here is very high there are no easy teams. You have to work and fight for what you want and we worked for this.”

Brazil have won the Copa América eight times, trailing only Uruguay (15) and Argentina (14).

La Blanquirroja took the title in 1939 and 1975.

This year, Peru snuck into the elimination stage after finishing third in Group A with a 1-1-1 record and a -3 goal differential. They edged Uruguay in penalty kicks in the quarter-finals then romped over Chile 3-0 in the semis.

“The team is making history,” Peru captain Paolo Guerrero said, according to Goal. “I’m proud of my teammates. We concentrated, we worked hard and we are in the final. It’s going to be a very difficult final.

“I respect Brazil a lot and I am happy [playing for my club] here but in football there are no favorites, and we showed that again today.

“We won convincingly when others talked about Chile. Those people have to have more respect.

“If Brazil want to call themselves favorites then they can call themselves favorites, but on the field we do not think about that.

“We have to do our work with a lot of humility, as always.”

Peru’s all-time leading goal scorer, Guerrero added an insurance tally in stoppage time, his second goal of the tournament.

“When this team wants something, it works hard and gets it,” he said, per AP. “We deserved to make it to the final. We were fully focused from the start.”

La Blanquirroja fell in the quarter-finals in 2016, but placed third in the two prior tournaments.

“I think we have great players that can surprise in a match of that level,” head coach Ricardo Gareca said, per Goal.

“We will attack the strengths of the team, because you know that talking individually about each Brazil player is not the best way.

“I trust my players. We are capable of finding the answer on how to win.”