How to Watch ‘Bring the Funny’ Premiere Online Without Cable

On NBC’s latest comedy competition series Bring the Funny, 40 comedy acts will compete for a $250,000 prize package that will also include the chance to perform at the Just for Laughs festival. Hosted by comedian Amanda Seales, the show is judged by a dynamic trio which includes Saturday Night Live’s Kenan Thompson, cultural tastemaker and Twitter pro Chrissy Teigen, and comedian Jeff Foxworthy.

The new show premieres Tuesday, July 9, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of NBC on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

FuboTV

NBC (live in most markets) is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Bring the Funny on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch episodes up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, which includes NBC (live in most markets).

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Bring the Funny on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has new episodes of Bring the Funny available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

NBC (live in select markets) is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package.

You can start a free 7-day trial of Sling TV right here, and you can then watch Bring the Funny live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

‘Bring the Funny’ Preview

NBC has always been a welcoming home for up-and-coming comedians to spread their wings and soar. Whether airing sitcoms that served as vehicles for burgeoning comedy careers (Seinfeld anyone?) or comedy-centric reality series like Last Comic Standing, the network has always placed a high-level of importance on the art of stand-up. It continues to double down on comedy with the premiere of its new series, Bring the Funny.

Hosted by comedian Amanda Seales, the show will feature various comedy acts performing in front of an audience for a chance to win $250,000 and a slot to perform at the Just for Laughs comedy festival. But it won’t just feature stand-up acts. Bring the Funny will also showcase sketch troupes, variety acts, musicians, magicians, puppeteers, YouTubers, and more, as they all perform in front of a live audience in hopes of rising to the top of the pack. The series is divided into four rounds of competition: Open Mic, Comedy Clash, and Showcase, culminating in a live finale where America will have the chance to vote for who they think is top dog.

The inaugural season will highlight some of the most talented and buzzworthy comedians from all over the world including:

Lewberger: This three-man musical comedy group came together four years ago and after combining two of the members’ last names, Lewberger was born. Lewberger has had incredible success on YouTube thus far, but now the threesome is ready to reach even more viewers on the Bring the Funny stage.

Frangela: Friends of 20 years, Frances and Angela have an unmatched bond that is showcased in their perfect timing and ability to play off each other naturally. They are not new to the television and movie scene, and they are ready to show what they’ve got.

Chris & Paul Show: Harking back to classic Hollywood these “modern vaudevillians” take silent film style sketches and bring them into the 21st century. Over the last 20 years, Chris and Paul have been steadfast in their passion for sketch comedy, and are hoping that Bring the Funny brings their dream of having their own theater to life.

Ali Kolbert: Ali has always had a clear vision of what her future holds – comedy! Ali never stops writing, performing and preparing for her dream to be a cast member on Saturday Night Live. Ali is currently a host on webshow BUILD Brunch, discussing pop culture news live every weekday.

Becca Brown: Gaining early success as a child star with her appearance in School of Rock, Brown eventually made her way to the comedy scene. She is a prominent force in Chicago’s theater and comedy space and covers various topics in the world of dating and other relatable struggles.

Daphnique Springs: While studying to be a chemist in college, Springs took an acting class and soon realized her career path had changed. Her start in the comedy world did not come easy, but all her hard work is paying off and has been featured Fox’s Laughs and HBO’s All Def Comedy.

Matt Rife: This stand-up comedian was influenced by his grandfather’s love of comedy while growing up. After moving to Los Angeles from Ohio, he became a leading cast member on MTV’s Wild N Out and appeared on The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars in 2017.

Erica Rhodes Rhodes originally moved to Hollywood to be an actress but was met with a lot of frustration, so she turned to stand-up to help with the disappointment. Over the years, Rhodes has appeared on ABC’s Modern Family, Fox’s New Girl, and IFC’s Comedy Bang Bang.