How to Watch ‘Danny’s House’ Series Premiere Online Without Cable

Viceland will premiere its trippy new comedy-talk series starring and hosted by hip-hop artist Danny Brown. The show, Danny’s House, will feature celebrity guests who are invited to Brown’s basement to talk about specific themes every episode.

Danny’s House premieres Wednesday, July 17, at 10 p.m. ET/PT. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of Viceland and Danny’s House on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

‘Danny’s House’ Premiere Preview

Danny Brown’s weekly “psychedelic slumber party” is about to go down! Danny’s House, premiering at 10 p.m. tonight on Viceland, will combine the calming energy of Mister Roger’s Neighborhood with the friendly feels of a basement hang session. Populated with quirky characters a la Pee-Wee’s Playhouse (i.e., a talking burrito), celebrity guests and friends will be invited to Brown’s crib to talk about specific themes like UFOs, ghosts, artificial intelligence, high school, dreams, music, fighting, and style.

Over the course of the eight-episode series, Brown’s guests will include rappers A$AP Rocky, Schoolboy Q, Run the Jewels’ El-P, and fellow Detroiters the Insane Clown Posse; comedians Ron Funches, Ilana Glazer, Nikki Glaser, Hannibal Buress, and Gilbert Gottfried; as well as NBA Champion John Salley, UFC fighter Joanne Calderwood, WWE wrestler Hacksaw Jim Duggan, and more.

A trailer (below), features an original theme song from Brown and a sneak peek on the plethora of guests who will be popping up in Brown’s basement. There’s also a microphone that’s larger than life, some creepy squid arms, and a few killer Jay-Z impressions.

Danny’s House is produced by Mustache TV, the company behind Viceland’s 2 Chainz-hosted show Most Expensivest. Brown is serving as an executive producer alongside Derrick Beckles, who has created and written for multiple Adult Swim series (The Eric Andre Show, Hot Package, and Mostly 4 Millennials). Former Daily Show producer Ari Fishman, who has worked on multiple Viceland shows, is the co-executive producer.

In music news, Brown has a new album on the way. The 38-year-old told Highsnobiety that his forthcoming fifth studio LP titled U Know What I’m Saying? will be executive-produced by Q-Tip, with other producers contributing as well. It will be his first album since 2016’s Exhibition Atrocity. In June, Brown debuted a new track from the record called “Best Life” while performing at Primavera Sound 2019. A release date has not yet been announced.