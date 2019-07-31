Democratic Debate Live Stream: How to Watch the July 31 Debate Online for Free

Tonight is the second Democratic debate for July, and you can watch the debate online if you don’t have access to a cable or satellite subscription. There are a lot of options for streaming tonight’s July 31, 2019 debate. Read on for more details.

The debate tonight will air from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Eastern on CNN on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of CNN on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or another streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services listed below. If an embeddable video becomes available, we will add it to this story.

Streaming Options

FuboTV

CNN is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of CNN on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include CNN.

You can start a free 5-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of CNN on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PlayStation Vue comes included with cloud DVR.

CNN’s Digital Platforms

Additionally, you can also watch the debate live on your computer via CNN.com, or on your phone, tablet, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other streaming device via the CNN app.

Lineup & Details for the July 31 Debate

The lineup for the second debate will be: Jay Inslee, Kirsten Gillibrand, Tulsi Gabbard, Michael Bennet, Bill de Blasio, Cory Booker, Andrew Yang, Julian Castro, Kamala Harris, and Joe Biden.

It’s going to be an interesting debate tonight, considering the lineup. After the heated exchange between Kamala Harris and Joe Biden in June, viewers are already geared up and ready to watch a new showdown between the two Democratic presidential candidates. Andrew Yang, meanwhile, is probably going to have a lot more to say, since he has said his mic was muted a lot of the time during the last debate. If he gets to speak up more, he’ll shine an interesting contrast to Harris and Biden with his talk about preparing for automation and UBI. Yang said that after the last debate, Biden approached him wanting to talk more about automation, so it will be interesting to see if that comes up again tonight.

Tulsi Gabbard is also one to watch in tonight’s debate. She was the top-Googled candidate after the last debate she was in, so it will be interesting to see how searches for her name compare after tonight’s debate. As a veteran, she’s sure to speak about her desire to end unnecessary military interventions and foreign wars.

Overall, it’s going to be a fascinating debate tonight with some very interesting candidates. This is going to be the last time that we have 20 candidates in back-to-back debates for the 2020 election.

To qualify for this debate, candidates had to get donations from at least 65,000 unique donors, and they needed at least 200 unique donors from 20 states. If they didn’t qualify that way, they could also qualify by polling at 1 percent or higher in qualified polls that were either national or in specific states. The cutoff for these polls was 14 days before the debate.

Things are going to change after this second debate. The third and fourth debates in September and October will have far stricter requirements for qualifying to be in the debate, so we’ll likely see a sharp drop from the 20 candidates that were in the first debate last night and the second debate tonight. So far, only seven candidates have qualified for the September debates.

READ NEXT: Andrew Yang & DNC at Odds Over Qualifying Polls: He Still Needs One More for Fall Debates