How to Watch ‘Divorce’ Season 3 Online Without Cable Free

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Divorce premieres its third season tonight at 10 p.m. ET/PT on HBO. The series, which Parker stars in and executive produces, follows Frances (Parker) and her ex-husband, Robert (Thomas Haden Church), as they encounter several surprises that spin their post-divorce lives in completely unexpected directions.

‘Divorce’ Season 3 Preview

“This is a very urgent fork in the road…maybe it’s time to remember where you’ve been and where you’re going,” Parker’s Frances says in the trailer for the show’s third season. It’s been a long wait for fans of the series—16 months since Season 2 wrapped up, but who’s counting?—and while the show is returning to airwaves, it’s going to be a short run. Season 3 clocks in at a mere six episodes.

So what can you expect from the upcoming run? Las Vegas star James Lesure will appear as Frances’ new love interest while Molly Shannon, Becki Newton, Talia Balsam, Sterling Jerins, and Charlie Kilgore will also be back in the fold. Recurring guest star Tracy Letts is also on board.

The network has released a couple trailers to tease what’s to come, including a “proverbial family meeting” which shows Frances and Robert having an awkward chat with their two kids.

“It’s like the fabric of our family is changing,” says Frances. “Things haven’t really turned out the way they were supposed to, have they?”

While Frances is bound for new love, Robert continues his romance with Jackie, played by Newton (Ugly Betty) who is now on the roster as a series regular. Other changes include co-executive producer Liz Tuccillo taking the reigns as showrunner.

Divorce has received mixed-to-positive reviews since its debut in 2016, but gets better and wiser with age. Of its second season, critical aggregater Rotten Tomatoes writes, “Divorce is thankfully less acrimonious in a sophomore season that smartly slackens on the series’ bitterness while tapping into its stars’ formidable comedic talents.”

Vulture’s Jen Chaney wrote, “Frances and Robert both get involved in new, potentially serious relationships, which, again, seems pretty fast, even for a TV show. But it enables Divorce to show how these characters, like a lot of us, repeat the same patterns over and over again no matter who our partners are.” Many other reviewers, like Suzi Feay, touted Church’s “thoroughly touching” performance as Robert.

Divorce was created by Irish actress, writer, comedian, and producer Sharon Horgan whose series Catastrophe just wrapped up this year. The show is Parker’s first major acting gig since Sex and the City, a series that also called HBO home.