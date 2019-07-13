How to Watch Dubois vs Gorman in USA

Daniel Dubois and Nathan Gorman will fight for the British heavyweight boxing title at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday.

In the United States, the main event starts at 2:45 p.m. ET. It won’t be on regular TV in the US, but you can watch Dubois vs Gorman via ESPN+, the digital streaming service from ESPN that has exclusive coverage of boxing and other live sporting events, all the 30-for-30 documentaries and other original content for $4.99 per month.

You can sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Dubois vs Gorman on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

Dubois vs Gorman Preview

The battle of undefeated young Brits figures to end in a knockout — Dubois has stopped 10 of his 11 opponents, and Gorman has done the same to 11 of his 16 foes.

Kevin Johnson’s the only fighter to make it to a decision against Dubois, a five-time national junior titlist. Gorman bested Johnson via unanimous decision, too, his last time out.

“On paper it’s a step up fight but I’m going to approach it like I do any other fight, I’m working hard and staying focussed,” the 21-year-old Dubois said, according to the Daily Express.

“This fight is happening because of my performances, nothing has been given to me, I’ve won my fights and got myself into this position. This is no easy hand-me-down thing, I’ve worked really hard, beaten every one in front of me and come through unscathed.”

He added: “There’s no real rivalry as such other than the fact I want to put my stamp on him and destroy him and move on with my career to the next level.

“I’ve never been a round predictor, but it will be a devastating performance from myself and it’ll be another win where I can show my talent and do what I do.”

Gorman, the great-nephew of bare-knuckle fighting legend Bartley Gorman and the cousin of former heavyweight champ Tyson Fury, doesn’t foresee his being Dubois’ 11th knockout victim.

“I’ve shared the ring with him on numerous occasions,” Gorman said, according to the Daily Mirror.

“Yes, it was three or four years ago, but unless he has developed monstrous, monstrous power then nothing really can trouble me.

“People have yet to see how tough I am. I am a very tough man, but there are no awards for being a tough man in boxing, is there? So I will avoid those punches.”

The 23-year-old added: “Listen, he is big, he’s got a nice big six-pack. I haven’t, so he looks good in photos. When I knock him off the perch I will take it from there and I will be No. 1, I will be the golden goose.

“Until then I am happy to be the underdog, which I would imagine I will be.

“People just write me off, they look at the way he is built and think ‘he looks handy.’

“If it was a bodybuilding competition he would win Mr. Olympia, but it is isn’t. It is fighting and one thing I can do is fight.”