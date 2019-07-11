How to Watch England vs Australia Cricket World Cup in USA

Australia and England will meet in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup semifinals on Thursday at Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham, England.

In the United States, the match will start at 5:30 a.m. ET

You can sign up for Sling TV and Willow right here, and you can then watch a live stream of England vs Australia cricket on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

England vs Australia Preview

Australia, the defending champions, went 7-2 in group play for the second spot in the semifinals. They fell to South Africa in the final match of the stage when a win would have given them the top seed and a meeting with New Zealand.

Left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc has enjoyed a historic tournament, needing just nine matches to tie fellow Aussie bowler Glenn McGrath’s record of 26 wickets in a single World Cup, a mark McGrath achieved in 11 matches. Starc’s also posted a pair of five-wicket hauls, bringing his career total of such performances in the World Cup to three, standing alone as the most ever.

“Records don’t mean much if we don’t win the World Cup,” the 29-year-old said, according to Cricplex. “I’m just stoked to be playing a part in this group and continue to contribute.”

The Aussies blasted England by 64 runs when these sides met in group play, though England was without right-handed batsman Jason Roy. Starc collected four scalps and Aaron Finch went for a tidy century on 116 balls.

“The blueprint the last time we played England was to take early wickets,” Starc said, according to Agence France Presse.

“They’ll get Jason Roy back for the fixture, so we’re going to have a few days now to discuss if we need to change anything but I think the way we played England last time was a great blueprint moving forward.”

After their defeat at the hands of Australia, England bested India and New Zealand to finish 6-3 in group play for the third knockout stage slot.

“Is this the most important game I’ve played? Yes, to date. Definitely,” all-rounder Ben Stokes said, according to ESPN. “Playing against Australia is a big occasion in any sport. The rivalry goes way back. Beating them is that touch better than any other team. Losing to them at Lord’s was massively disappointing, so I think there will be a bit of redemption in knowing we have the chance to beat them and get to that final.”

The 28-year-old scored a team-high 89 in the loss to Australia. He’s averaging 54.42 with a strike rate of 95.01.

Stokes has bowled 43.5 overs and his 4.65 economy rate leads the squad.

“The thing I have been most happy with has been my bowling,” Stokes said, per ESPN. “I’m in a very good place with my batting. I have just continued to work on the same things but also tried to test myself. I’m not letting up because this is the crucial moment: lose this and we’re out.”