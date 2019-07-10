How to Watch the 2019 ESPYs Online

The ESPY Awards are a time to celebrate the best moments of the year in the sports industry. Tonight is the 2019 ESPYs and it airs at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT/7 p.m. CT on the ABC network. For those who do not have cable, you may be wondering how you can still watch the show as it airs live. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of ABC on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include ABC (live in select markets).

You can start a free 5-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of ABC on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PlayStation Vue comes included with cloud DVR.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, which includes ABC (live in select markets).

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of ABC on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new episodes available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now offers several different channel packages, all of which include ABC (live in select markets).

You can start a free trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of ABC on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Now comes with included cloud DVR.

Comedian Tracy Morgan is the host of tonight’s big event and he recently told Fox News that this opportunity is more than just an entertainment gig. Morgan said that he accepted the job in order to help fight cancer, as the ESPY Awards raise awareness and money for the V Foundation for Cancer Research. The foundation was started by ESPN and the late basketball coach Jim Valvano in 1993.

When speaking about what the ESPYs mean for cancer research, Morgan said, “The main reason I really wanted to do it is the fight against cancer. I have an opportunity to fight their cause and I’m all in … We’ll have a great time, but the most important thing is Jim Valvano. I’ll never forget watching him at the ESPYS. We forget sometimes the cause, we enjoy being there, but we got to understand the reason why we’re there. It’s an opportunity to give back. I’m in service to others.” Morgan also said that it was his father who instilled in him the value of helping others.

Fellow comedian and actor Diallo Riddle recently talked about how far Morgan has come since he was in a nearly fatal car accident five years ago. Riddle also weighed in on Morgan’s ESPYs gig. Good Morning America reported Riddle saying, “I still remember the time I saw Tracy after the accident and you just go, ‘I’m so happy he’s alive.’ That’s all you could say. I’m so happy he’s alive because he kept grinding, and then to go into a third season of the show and to be hosting The ESPYS? … The ESPYS is a beast of an undertaking. It’s not easy physically or mentally. And the fact that he’s hosting it, given where he was, is incredible.”

In addition to the nominees, there are several non-competitive award winners this evening. Bill Russell is picking up the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage, Jim Calhoun is receiving an award for Best Coach, the Jimmy V Award goes to Rob Mendez, and Kirstie Ennis will be honored with the Pat Tillman Award.

Tonight’s ESPYs air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California.