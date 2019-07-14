‘Euphoria’ Live Stream: How to Watch Season 1 Episode 5 Online Tonight for Free

Tonight is the fifth episode of the new hit HBO series called Euphoria. Created by Sam Levinson and executive produced by Drake, this controversial series has already been renewed for a second season. The fifth episode airs tonight at 10 p.m. Eastern (9 p.m Central), Sunday, July 14, 2019. You’ll want to watch live so you’re not spoiled on anything.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of HBO on your computer, phone, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or another streaming device via one of the following live-TV streaming services. Many of them have free trials, which we’ll list below, that will let you watch for free:

Amazon Prime’s HBO Channel

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch live and on-demand HBO content here on the HBO Amazon Channel, which also comes with a free 7-day trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the HBO channel, you can then watch the show either live as it airs or on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or another streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Hulu

Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, HBO is available as an add-on to either Hulu or Hulu with Live TV.

Once signed up, you can watch the show live as it airs, or you can watch it on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 (on-demand only), Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

PlayStation Vue

Whether you already have PlayStation Vue or you want to start a free 5-day trial of PlayStation Vue, you can watch live and on-demand HBO content through the HBO add-on, which comes with a free 7-day trial.

Once signed up, you can watch the show either live as it airs or on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

Additional Options

HBO Now is HBO’s standalone streaming service and provides all of HBO’s programming via the internet. The service costs $14.99 per month — but it offers a seven-day free trial. You must cancel before the end of the trial to avoid charges. To use the service, download the HBO Now App on your phone or tablet. It’s available in the App Store, Google Play store and Amazon Appstore, and more.

If you have a cable subscription that includes HBO, you can stream via HBO GO. That service is free to use for anyone with a satellite or cable package that includes HBO. However, check the service first because not all cable companies have agreements in place to work with HBO Go.

‘Euphoria’ Preview

Euphoria‘s description for episode 5 reads: “In the aftermath of the carnival, Maddy and Nate are forced to deal with a police investigation. Jules begins to feel pressured by her role in Rue’s sobriety. Kat ignores a confused Ethan and embraces her new lifestyle. Cassie tries to distance herself from Daniel.”

The episode is called “’03 Bonnie and Clyde.” Every episode title refers to a song title and tonight’s is no exception. The title refers to Jay-Z’s song ’03 Bonnie and Clyde, which he recorded with then-girlfriend Beyonce. It was released in 2002. The beat was sampled from Tupac’s 1996 song, Me and My Girlfriend. Here’s a look at the video:

And here they are in London:

Here’s a refresher on what happened last week. Jules and Rue made up at the carnival after the misguided kiss from the week before. Rue went to the carnival with Gia and Lexi, and Jules was with Kat, but ditched her when she saw Rue. Gia left to see friends and Lexi was alone.

When Leslie called Rue to make sure Gia got home safe, Rue and Jules realized that they’d lost track of Gia. Rue found Gia with Troy and Roy, smoking weed, and they went home.

At one point earlier, Jules saw Cal at his chili booth and told Rue about him. When she bought chili from him, he later begged her not to reveal what happened between them, and she agreed.

When Maddy arrived at the carnival in a revealing outfit, Nate told her to change. When Nate later asked McKay if he and Cassie were boyfriend and girlfriend, McKay say they were “just chillin.” He says that because of her possible past, he doesn’t want to officially date her.

This angered Cassie, and she and Maddy got some Molly and decided to take out their anger about their boyfriends. Cassie embarrasses herself in front of a group of people on an inanimate horse, while trying to get revenge by finding a new guy at the carnival.

After Maddy was rude to Nate’s mom, he choked her when no one was looking and threatened her. Maddy told him that she saw penis pictures on his phone, and he asked her to forgive him. But later we see her crying as she looks at herself in the mirror with bruises on her neck.

Kat later got jealous when she saw Ethan with another girl, and had sex with Luke Kasten, an older guy.

Tyler messaged Jules and wanted to meet. That’s when Jules realized that Tyler was Nate. Nate kissed her, but then she wanted him to stop choking her, and he became very angry. He threatened to blackmail her over distributing nude pictures of herself – a case of child pornography. He got all the photos she sent him and made an account in her name. He threatens her if she ever reveals what happened with Nate or his dad. He tells her terrible things will happen if she’s convicted of child pornography. His reaction is very different from his dad’s earlier in the episode.

Later, Jules went to Rue’s place and they kissed again.

The cast includes Zendaya, Maude Apatow, Angus Cloud, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Barbie Ferreira, Nika King, Storm Reid, Hunter Schafer, Algee Smith, and Sydney Sweeney.