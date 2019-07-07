How to Watch ‘Evel Live 2’ Special Online Without Cable

While Axell Hodges was injured during a crash in practice, Sunday’s Evel Live 2 special will still feature Vicki Golden’s live attempt at breaking the motorcycle firewall world record.

Evel Live 2 starts at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT and will be televised on the History Channel. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

‘Evel Live 2’ Preview

Last year’s Evel Live special, which featured Travis Pastrana completing a trio of Evel Knievel’s old death-defying stunts, was a success, so History Channel decided to bring the show back for 2019.

For Evel Live 2, Pastrana makes the move to the broadcaster’s role to co-host with Matt Iseman of American Ninja Warrior, while motocross riders Axell Hodges and Vicki Golden were pegged to attempt three different world record-breaking jumps.

However, plans were forced to change when the 22-year-old Hodges suffered a scary crash during practice and injured both of his ankles.

“Having a crash ahead of something you’ve been working so hard toward just plain sucks,” Hodges said. “The team and I were making a lot of progress during testing and the distances we were approaching looked good for Sunday’s event. Unfortunately, I made a mistake in air and wasn’t able to adjust in time for landing. I’m shocked I’m not in worse shape and feel extremely grateful to have been able to get up from this crash.”

In the revamped edition of the show, footage of Hodges’ crash will be shown, while Golden will still make her live attempt. The three-time X Games gold-medalist will try to break the motorcycle firewall world record when she attempts to ride through 13 flaming wooden boards.

“When pushing the limits of what is possible, risk comes with the territory, and the extraordinary feats which Vicki and Axell have been training so hard for contain so much risk that few riders would even think of taking them on,” said Andy Edwards, CEO of Nitro Circus. “While Axell is devastated not to be able to ride this Sunday, we know he is excited for Vicki as she aims to make history.”

The event will take place at the San Bernardino International Airport.